Sacramento Kings end 16-season playoff drought by officially clinching first postseason spot since 2006

The Sacramento Kings person officially done it. After 16 seasons, nan longest playoff drought successful nan NBA is over. The Kings officially clinched a playoff spot coming by defeating nan Portland Trail Blazers, 120-80. That playoff spot is their first since sneaking successful arsenic a No. 8 seed aft nan 2005-06 season. Since then, nan Kings person go synonymous pinch disappointment successful nan NBA.

In those 16 seasons they spent successful nan lottery, nan Kings mislaid a full of 809 games. They had 11 different caput coaches and 5 different heads of hoops operations. Only 1 King managed to make an All-Star Game, arsenic DeMarcus Cousins did truthful 3 times earlier Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox did truthful this season. The streak spanned nan ownerships of some nan Maloof family and existent proprietor Vivek Ranadive, who purchased nan squad successful 2013 and prevented it from being moved to Seattle.

He took complete nan squad hoping to move it into a accordant winner. Now, that imagination is yet becoming a reality. While nan Kings missed nan playoffs past season, they made nan first of 2 basal moves needed to assistance themselves backmost into contention erstwhile they dealt young prima Tyrese Haliburton to nan Indiana Pacers for Sabonis. In nan offseason, they made nan different cardinal alteration by hiring Mike Brown arsenic their coach.

Sabonis whitethorn gain All-NBA honors for nan first clip successful his career. Brown is nan dense favourite to triumph Coach of nan Year. Fox has grown into a superstar successful his ain right, and newcomers Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray person each played awesome roles successful nan team's ascent to nan apical of nan Western Conference. So, too, has nan team's trading department, arsenic nan team's caller "light nan beam" ceremony aft victories has go a benignant of rallying outcry for nan Kings successful this dream season.

As meaningful arsenic nan extremity of nan streak is, nan Kings aren't done. They person each but clinched a top-three seed successful nan Western Conference and could conceivably jump up to No. 2 successful nan last days of nan season. They will person home-court advantage successful astatine slightest 1 postseason bid and possibly two. The Kings don't conscionable want to make nan playoffs. They'll want to triumph erstwhile they get there. Only clip will show if they tin really do so, but, hey, nan Kings are already bucking franchise trends conscionable by making it this far. A title tally whitethorn beryllium unlikely, but now that nan streak is over, thing feels imaginable successful Sacramento.