Sadio Mane trains with Bayern Munich team-mates ahead of Man City second leg

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Published: 13:58 BST, 18 April 2023 | Updated: 14:15 BST, 18 April 2023

Sadio Mane has been pictured training alongside his Bayern Munich team-mates up of their Champions League conflict pinch Manchester City connected Wednesday.

Mane was dropped for Bayern's 1-1 tie pinch Hoffenheim and fined much than £250,000 by nan Bundesliga giants for punching his team-mate Leroy Sane.

Mane struck his team-mate successful nan look aft Bayern's side's 3-0 conclusion to City successful nan first limb of their Champions League quarter-final astatine nan Etihad.

Sane was near pinch a bloodied articulator aft nan altercation, while nan erstwhile Liverpool winger was handed a good that is believed to beryllium nan largest successful Bayern history.

Mane was besides dropped for Bayern's tie against Hoffenheim, pinch nan nine confirming their stance successful a written statement.

Sadio Mane has been pictured training alongside his Bayern Munich team-mates up of their Champions League conflict pinch Manchester City connected Wednesday

Mane was dropped for Bayern's 1-1 tie pinch Hoffenheim and fined much than £250,000 by nan Bundesliga giants for punching his team-mate Leroy Sane

Mane (left) struck his team-mate (Sane - right) successful nan look aft Bayern's side's 3-0 conclusion to City successful nan first limb of their Champions League quarter-final astatine nan Etihad

'Sadio Mane , 31, will not beryllium successful nan FC Bayern squad for nan location crippled against 1899 Hoffenheim adjacent Saturday,' Bayern said.

'The logic is misconduct by Mane aft FC Bayern's Champions League crippled astatine Manchester City. In addition, Mané will person a fine.'

Sane and Mane were seen confronting each different arsenic they trudged disconnected nan transportation astatine nan Etihad Stadium and nan statement boiled complete erstwhile they went down nan tunnel.

As nan conflict continued into nan dressing room, Mane punched nan German and near him pinch a bloodied lip, earlier nan brace were dragged distant from each other.

Sane obscured his articulator erstwhile he touched down successful Munich connected Thursday morning, keen to hide immoderate grounds of nan altercation to nan cameras.

Nevertheless, Mane will be hoping to return to nan Bayern Munich squad for Wednesday's 2nd limb against City.