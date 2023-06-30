Sadiq Khan is brutally heckled by Londoners over his hated ULEZ expansion plans

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline and Colin Fernandez, Environment Editor For The Daily Mail

Published: 16:20 BST, 30 June 2023 | Updated: 17:54 BST, 30 June 2023

Sadiq Khan was told to 'stop lying' by a heckler past nighttime arsenic he sought to take sides his arguable Ulez description plans - arsenic watchdogs rapped him for a 'lack of information transparency' complete his justification for nan scheme.

The Labour leader sought to take sides his flagship cleanable aerial argumentation at LBC's State of London statement astatine nan 02 Arena aft dense disapproval for lumbering hard-pressed families and businesses pinch other costs.

Explaining to presenter James O'Brien really he hoped nan Ultra Low Emission Zone will screen each of London from August, Mr Khan said: 'Each year, successful our city, astir 4,000 group dice prematurely, directly, because of aerial pollution. There are children successful our metropolis pinch stunted lungs, permanently, because of aerial pollution.'

At this constituent a heckler berated Mr Khan complete nan technological grounds he had utilized to warrant Ulez, pinch nan man arguing he had 'misconstrued it'.

'No-one has died, extremity lying!' he shouted - arsenic Mr O'Brien urged him to extremity because he did not person a microphone truthful could not beryllium heard by nan power audience.

An anti-Ulez heckler shouting astatine Sadiq Khan during the State of London Debate astatine nan O2 Arena successful Greenwich

Mr Khan continued by saying that Government's figures show 36,000 group died successful nan UK because of aerial pollution.

Heckled again, he continued: 'We introduced nan Ulez successful cardinal London. In 2 years, it reduced nan poison by 50% but it besides led to a 3rd less children being admitted successful hospital.'

It came arsenic nan Mayor was criticised for a deficiency of 'transparency' aft he claimed 90 per cent of cars would flight paying immoderate charges nether nan scheme.

Motorists driving successful aliases done nan outer suburbs of London will person to salary a £12.50 regular levy aliases a £180 good aft August 29 if they pollute excessively overmuch nether nan caller standards.

But nan UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) told nan Mayor to supply much specifications to backmost up his statement, adding that it was portion of a shape wherever nan mayor's Transport for London (TfL) agency made nationalist claims without publishing supporting evidence.

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), nan independent regulatory limb of nan UKSA, looked astatine what Mr Khan has said astir ULEZ aft Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson complained that his declare was 'misleading'.

In a missive to Ms Wilson, UKSA president Sir Robert Chote said: 'We are satisfied that information collected by TfL astatine nan clip supports nan Mayor's declare that 9 successful 10 cars seen driving successful outer London now meet ULEZ standards.

'However, information connected households successful outer London who person a car that meet ULEZ emissions standards are not available.

'The connection made by nan Mayor relating to households successful outer London is truthful not supported by publically disposable data.

At this constituent 1 assemblage personnel berated Mr Khan complete nan technological grounds he had utilized to warrant Ulez, pinch nan man arguing he had 'misconstrued it'

'The information underlying nan Mayor's declare connected cars driving successful outer London were not disposable to nan wide nationalist astatine nan time, either from nan Mayor's agency aliases from TfL.

'Users requesting explanation were provided pinch further accusation but that excessively was not made disposable connected an adjacent ground to nan wide public.'

Sir Robert said that this was 'inconsistent' pinch 'principles of intelligent transparency' and nan Code of Practice for Statistics to which nan Mayor and TfL voluntarily subscribe.

'This lawsuit is 1 of respective examples raised pinch america successful which TfL has made statements aliases issued property releases based connected unpublished TfL information aliases wherever information quoted are not provided pinch capable context,' he said.

'This prevents willing members of nan nationalist from being capable to verify nan figures, which tin undermine spot successful nan organisations producing nan study and their different outputs.

'While immoderate further accusation has now been published, I would impulse nan Mayor and TfL to make this worldly afloat accessible to support knowing connected what is simply a taxable of precocious nationalist interest.'

Anti-ULEZ protesters holding a rally astatine Marble Arch earlier this week

Ms Wilson said nan Mayor 'has superior questions to answer'.

She said: 'The lawsuit for delaying this strategy is now overwhelming. Not moreover nan Mayor knows really galore households successful outer London person non-compliant cars.'

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: 'City Hall welcomes confirmation that nan OSR is contented pinch nan accuracy of nan connection that 9 retired of 10 cars seen driving connected an mean time successful outer London are ULEZ compliant.

'We statement that further inheritance explaining nan information should person been provided astatine nan time.'