Safemoon Network Exploited, $8.9 Million Lost – Here’s Complete Story  

3 hours ago
On March 28, Safemoon Network knowledgeable an onslaught connected its BNB liquidity pool, resulting successful a nonaccomplishment of astir $8.9 million. The onslaught exploited a faulty smart statement creation that allowed immoderate personification to pain tokens from immoderate address. The attacker siphoned SFM tokens from nan Safemoon-WBNB liquidity pool, artificially raising nan SFM price, and sold them into nan aforesaid liquidity excavation astatine an inflated rate, wiping retired nan remaining WBNB.

SFM Price Dips and Stabilizes 

Following nan attack, nan SFM token value dropped by up to 40% successful nan past 24 hours but has since stabilized. Coingecko’s latest marketplace information shows that SFM traded astatine astir $0.0001849, down by astir 20% during nan early London market. Despite nan dip, nan Safemoon (SFM) still has a marketplace capitalization of astir $106,958,984 and a 24-hour traded measurement of astir $1.1 million.

According to John Karony, CEO astatine Safemoon, nan network’s decentralized speech (DEX) was unaffected by nan caller attack. Additionally, Karony stated that nan vulnerability had been patched, and nan SafeMoon Wallet is safe and secured by Orbital Shield.

Most importantly, Karony assured Safemoon users that their tokens are safe arsenic different liquidity pools were not affected.

To our weighted community,

As you whitethorn beryllium aware, connected Tuesday 28 March, SafeMoon’s Liquidity Pool was compromised. We person taken swift action to resoluteness nan business and protect our community. I want to make clear that our DEX is safe. This yet affected nan SFM:BNB LP pool.…

— John Karony (@CptHodl) March 29, 2023

The onslaught connected Safemoon’s BNB liquidity excavation was, however, a monolithic rustle to an ecosystem that is down complete 94 percent from its ATH. Notably, SafeMoon V1 migrated to SafeMoon V2 successful December 2021 pinch nan aforesaid original proviso consolidated astatine a 1:1000 ratio. Combined pinch token burns, nan Safemoon service hopes nan SFM value will yet return nan thrust to nan moon.

