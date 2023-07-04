SAIC doubles down on European expansion with EV plant plan

China's SAIC Motor is moving connected nan tract action to build a works successful Europe to nutrient electrical vehicles, nan institution said connected Tuesday arsenic it presses up pinch its description successful nan region.

The Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, which did not springiness further specifications connected nan works plans, said it had sold 530,000 units overseas successful nan first quarter, an summation of 40% from a twelvemonth earlier. Nearly 70% of those income came from its MG brand. Sales of MG cars successful Europe much than doubled to 115,000 units successful nan first half, SAIC said.

The state-owned Chinese automaker estimated its overseas income could transcend 1.2-million units successful 2023. It plans to motorboat much than 10 caller models nether nan MG marque successful nan adjacent 18 months globally.

Automakers including Tesla, BMW and BYD are ramping up efforts to export China-made vehicles to different markets arsenic car request weakened astatine home, taking advantage of nan little manufacturing and proviso concatenation costs successful China.

SAIC was nan biggest exporter among each Chinese automakers successful nan first 5 months, according to information from China Passenger Car Association. Britain, Mexico, Australia and India were among its largest overseas markets, nan information showed.