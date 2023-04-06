London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal collapsed retired of nan Orleans Masters badminton tourney pinch a straight-game first-round nonaccomplishment to Turkey's Neslihan Yigit, present connected April 5.

Mithun Manjunath, Priyanshu Rajawat, Aakarshi Kashyap and Tanya Hemanth progressed to nan 2nd round.

Returning to nan tribunal aft missing a fewer tournaments, nan celebrated Indian shuttler tamely went down 16-21 14-21 to Turkish qualifier Yigit successful 39 minutes.

Saina, who missed nan All England Championships and has dropped to 32 successful nan BWF Rankings, had her correct knee heavy strapped.

She looked sluggish and was slow disconnected nan blocks arsenic she trailed Yigit 4-11. Saina, however, fought backmost to constrictive down nan shortage to 13-15 but nan spread was yet excessively overmuch arsenic nan Turkish shuttler took nan first game.

A rusty Saina was down against successful nan 2nd game, trailing 6-11 astatine nan mid-game interval and yet losing nan necktie successful consecutive games.

Sameer Verma, connected nan different hand, squandered a crippled lead to suffer 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

In different first-round men's singles matches, India's Manjunath defeated higher-ranked Victor Svendsen of Denmark 24-22, 25-23 while Rajawat hit compatriot Kiran George 21-18, 21-13.

Manjunath will play Taipei's Yu Jen, who was fortunate to advancement aft 5th seed Rasmus Gemke retired successful nan 2nd crippled aft pocketing nan first.

Rajawat, connected nan different hand, will beryllium up against apical seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Nishimoto prevailed complete Taipei's Chia Hao Lee 21-18, 21-11.

Tanya eked retired a 21-17 21-18 triumph complete Leonice Huet of France successful nan women's singles while Aakarshi fought from a crippled down to hit Japan's Natsuki Nidaira 8-21 21-13 8-21.

Tasnim Mir went down fighting to Germany's Yvonne Li 22-20 13-21 5-21.

B Sai Praneeth and will unfastened his men's singles run against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong later successful nan day.

Ashmita Chaliha and nan 2 mixed doubles brace of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor will besides beryllium successful action later connected Wednesday.