‘Salaar: Part 1’ teaser: Prabhas is all fire in Prashanth Neel’s intense gangster drama

The teaser of nan much-anticipated pan-Indian biggie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and directed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel, was released by Hombale Films today.

The teaser originates pinch character Tinny Anand’s characteristic being surrounded by equipped men. To debar immoderate confusion, he says he’ll explicate nan business successful manus successful ‘simple English.’ “Lion, Cheetah, Tiger, and Elephant...they are very dangerous,” and aft a montage of shots showing a glimpse of nan world of Salaar, he says, “ but not successful Jurassic Park.” We are past introduced to Prabhas’ character, nan king of this jungle, who uses everything successful his arsenal — an SMG, pistols, a sword, an axe, and his bare fists — to termination his enemies. Towards nan end, we besides spot a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays nan antagonist successful nan film. The teaser besides revealed that nan movie will beryllium released successful aggregate parts, pinch nan first 1 titled ‘Ceasefire’

Post nan merchandise of nan teaser, fans person besides taken up to societal media to estimate that nan movie mightiness beryllium group successful nan aforesaid world as Prashanth’s blockbuster KGF franchise that starred Yash successful nan lead role. Of course, 1 tin decidedly spot evident similarities successful nan look and consciousness of Salaar to that of KGF.

Stars Shruti Haasan arsenic nan female lead, Salaar also features Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy successful pivotal roles. With euphony composed by Ravi Basrur, nan movie has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni (who edited K.G.F: Chapter 2 erstwhile he was 19)

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, nan movie is group to merchandise successful theatres connected September 28 successful Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Prabhas was precocious seen successful Om Raut’s mythological movie Adipurush. After Salaar, Prabhas will beryllium seen successful Nag Ashwin’s action thriller Project K, which besides features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.