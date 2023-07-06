Salamina Mosese, Stephina Zwane-Groenewald say Homewrecker a labour of love

Former kid stars and filmmakers Salamina Mosese and Stephina Zwane-Groenewald are pursuing connected nan occurrence of their 2018 Baby Mamas pinch what promises to beryllium different banger pinch Homewrecker.
Currently connected Netflix, nan enigma movie was a labour of emotion for nan duo, who sewage their large break connected e.tv after-school kids programme Craze.
The movie is written and directed by Zwane-Groenewald, pinch Mosese arsenic producer. Mosese has besides made a sanction for herself successful beforehand of nan camera starring successful Baba Mamas, 7de Laan and Abo Mzala.
“The dynamics of a shaper arsenic opposed to an character has been an eye-opening experience. With Sheph moving heavy connected nan imaginative broadside of things, I needed to attraction each my attraction connected really nan movie is framed and delivered,” she said.
“With Baby Mamas I was some producing and acting connected it... it was rather refreshing taking much accumulation power down nan scenes.
“The aim, arsenic females successful nan movie industry, is to put our projects that we tin beryllium proud of. We want to empower a full squad of females into nan game. As Africans, we person to return power of nan narration of our stories and I’m gladsome we’re successful nan guidance to do so.”
The movie stars Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Tshepo “Howza” Mosese and Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala. The screenplay depicts nan acheronian broadside of jealousy, insatiable hunger for occurrence and nan utmost lengths 1 would return to unrecorded personification else’s life.
The casting process happened astir nan Covid-19 pandemic met pinch lockdown restrictions.
“Homewrecker is easy 1 of nan hardest projects we’ve ever taken upon us. We changeable it a time aft we were put successful level 4 lockdown and had to travel protocol connected group and nan worry of unit and formed members’ wellness connected set. I was besides pregnant erstwhile we changeable it but to spot it travel to life for illustration this is genuinely astonishing,” she said.
“Initially nan first personification we put connected portion was Letoya who had a tricky schedule owed to being connected a regular soapie (Generations: The Legacy) but she managed to juggle shooting our movie nether nan demands of her hectic schedule.
“Enhle was 1 of nan actors we formed successful nan 2nd shape of nan movie and she fresh into nan characteristic correct connected point. It has been absorbing to watch some these ladies’ characters person a showdown and show america their awesome skills.”