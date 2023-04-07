Salernitana vs. Inter: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

1 hour ago
untitled-design-2023-04-07t094601-698.png
Getty Images

Serie A is backmost successful action connected Paramount+ this Friday.

Who's Playing

  • Inter @ Salernitana
  • Current Records: Inter 16-2-10; Salernitana 6-10-12

How To Watch

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 astatine 11 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Arechi
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter person enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon person to particulate disconnected their roadworthy jerseys. They will situation Salernitana astatine 11:00 a.m. ET connected Friday astatine Stadio Arechi. If nan likelihood tin beryllium believed, Inter are looking astatine 1 of their easiest games of nan year.

Things haven't been easy for Inter recently, and their matchup connected Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They fell conscionable short of Fiorentina by a people of 1-0. That's 2 games successful a statement now that Inter person mislaid by a azygous goal.

Salernitana, connected nan different hand, haven't mislaid since February 26th and they excessively continued that trend. They and Spezia ended up pinch a constituent apiece aft a 1-1 tie connected Sunday. That tie made it 4 consecutive for Salernitana.

Inter were capable to grind retired a coagulated triumph complete Salernitana successful their erstwhile matchup past October, winning 2-0. The rematch mightiness beryllium a small tougher for Inter since nan squad won't person nan home-pitch advantage this clip around. We'll spot if nan alteration successful venue makes a difference.

Odds

Inter are a immense favourite against Salernitana, according to nan latest Serie A odds, being -232 to win.

The over/under is group astatine 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for each azygous game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven shot expert. Get picks now.

Featured Game | Salernitana vs. Inter

Powered by Caesars Sportsbook

More
Source Cbssports

