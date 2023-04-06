Salim Durani and the vulnerabilities of genius 

My enduring representation of Salim Durani is not nan sixes he deed (although I saw immoderate of them) aliases nan wickets he claimed (I saw galore of those too), but nan mode of his presence astatine a property convention successful New Delhi. We were conscionable a fistful of journalists and we had had to hold for a bit.

Durani walked into nan room, waving smiling, looking astir arsenic if acknowledging nan cheers of a crowd successful a stadium. It was dramatic, and it suggested he knew emotion and respect were his due. He knew of nan effect he made connected immoderate group from six to sixty thousand. This was beyond specified self-confidence aliases entitlement. This was a sharing of charisma, a doubling of joy. I person ne'er seen a sportsman burst into a room pinch specified goodwill.

So it was pinch a dense bosom that 1 publication astir his past days, spent unsocial and sans nan glamour, nan nationalist love, nan unstinted admiration of those who had travel into interaction pinch him nevertheless briefly. But Durani’s was a life good lived. He didn’t understand moderation either successful his cricket aliases his life, and occasionally paid for it.

Yet fewer cricketers (and he played conscionable 29 Tests arsenic India played 65) inspired specified an outpouring of condolences from specified a wide scope of personalities successful different fields. From politicians (of different hues) to artistes they became instrumentality boys, agreed by their admiration for nan man who played and lived for illustration nary other.

Perhaps successful that admiration laic nan cardinal to Durani (he signed his autographs pinch a azygous ‘r’, though location are 2 successful astir references). It wasn’t nan cricket alone, though that was an important element. He played cardinal roles successful 2 bid wins, against England astatine location successful 1961-62, and nan inaugural triumph successful nan West Indies a decade later. Durani had, supra all, nan benignant of characteristic others aspired to — talented, handsome, confident, uncontainable, patently life-affirming, pinch nan expertise to do things others couldn’t and pinch small evident effort. Most males would for illustration to judge that they person thing of Durani wrong them, only waiting to beryllium teased out!

If he had greater discipline, he mightiness person scored much runs, taken much wickets. But he wouldn’t person been Durani. He wouldn’t person virtually grabbed nan shot from his skipper Ajit Wadekar and proceeded to disregard Garry Sobers and Clive Lloyd en way to a celebrated win. He wouldn’t person deed 15 sixes successful 29 Tests astatine a clip erstwhile Indian batsmen believed playing successful nan aerial was a mortal misdeed (Farokh Engineer, often called ‘swashbuckling’, had 2 sixes successful 46 Tests).

The awesome off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna erstwhile sent maine a image of nan Fabulous Four — Bishan Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Venkatraghavan and himself — pinch a statement saying, “Genius successful nan middle”. The brilliant was Salim Durani. And he lived pinch each nan vulnerabilities of brilliant — inconsistency, occasional flashes of ordinariness, self-doubt and ‘unleadability’. Tiger Pataudi, who was his skipper successful 15 Tests, often said he regretted ne'er having been capable to get nan champion retired of Durani, though he made his only Test period successful nan West Indies aft Pataudi had sent him successful astatine No. 3, six places supra nan bid from nan first innings.

As a young boy successful Bengaluru, I saw him mastermind Central Zone’s triumph successful nan Duleep Trophy (in nan days erstwhile nan tourney meant something, and was conscionable a rung beneath Test cricket). So definite were nan authorities that West would hit Central successful nan semifinal that they prepared for a West vs. South final. But Durani helped hit some West (7/111 and 83) and South (9/87 and 83 n.o.). It was magical. Central Zone were frankincense put connected nan cricketing map.

Some of nan astir beloved cricketers to person played nan crippled didn’t get nan honour because of their averages. Like nan Australian Victor Trumper they brought thing to nan crippled that captured nan imagination. Durani captured a nation’s imagination, and that’s an epitaph reserved only for nan best.