Samsung and LG 2023 OLED TVs Are Now the Same Price, Starting at $1,900 - CNET

High-end TVs with OLED screens deliver nan best image quality successful our tests, and this twelvemonth Samsung is getting much superior astir its QD-OLED TVs by challenging LG much straight than ever. Samsung will connection 2 different OLED TV series, nan flagship S95C announced earlier this twelvemonth and nan little costly S90C.

The 55-inch S90C goes for $1,900, which happens to beryllium nan aforesaid value arsenic LG's 55-inch C3 OLED TV. Meanwhile, nan 55-inch S95C costs $2,500, nan aforesaid value arsenic LG's 55-inch G3 OLED TV. Samsung has besides matched LG's pricing for nan larger 65- and 77-inch sizes successful each series.

This parity sets nan shape for a value warfare betwixt nan 2 Korean rivals, wherever each institution could adjacent aliases undercut nan different to summation sales. Samsung's QD-OLED technology, which debuted past year, uses quantum dots and promises amended colour and higher brightness than erstwhile OLED TVs. Until now, it was mostly much costly too.

LG says its G3 exemplary is brighter this twelvemonth arsenic well. LG besides offers a wider array of OLED TV sizes than Samsung, from 42 up to 97 inches, and cheaper bid for illustration nan B3. The LG C2 from 2022 remains my favourite high-end TV, but LG faces stiffer title than ever from Samsung and Sony, which intends much choices and perchance much savings for TV shoppers.

Here are nan prices and sizes for Samsung's 2023 QD-OLED TVs. All are disposable now speech from nan 65- and 77-inch S90C, which vessel April 17 and May 1, respectively.

Samsung 2023 QD-OLED TVs Model Size (inches) Price QN77S95C 77 $4,500 QN65S95C 65 $3,300 QN55S95C 55 $2,500 QN77S90C 77 $3,600 QN65S90C 65 $2,600 QN55S90C 55 $1,900

Note that nan prices supra are apt arsenic precocious arsenic they'll ever be. TV pricing is highly seasonal, truthful each 2023 TVs will beryllium much costly initially, during outpouring and summer, until discounts during Black Friday and nan holidays footwear in.

In position of image quality, nan main quality is that nan S95C has a brighter panel, according to Samsung. The S95C besides uses Quantum HDR OLED Plus processing, while nan S90C has Quantum HDR OLED, which Samsung says translates to higher highest brightness. The institution didn't specify really overmuch brighter, aliases database ray output successful nits, but did opportunity nan S95C is up to 30% brighter than past year's S95B. Brightness is important connected TVs to summation some nan effect of high-dynamic range images and visibility successful agleam rooms.

Another quality is nan inclusion of a One Connect container pinch nan S95C. You link your devices (like a cablegram container aliases crippled console) to nan container alternatively of straight to nan TV and tally a azygous cablegram betwixt nan container and TV to easiness installation. The S95C besides has amended audio, other USB ports and a thinner furniture (11mm connected nan 65-inch, for example, compared to 40mm connected nan 65-inch S90C).

Other features of nan 2 TV bid are mostly similar. Both models connection 144Hz gaming, but that characteristic is only usable by PC gamers pinch high-end video cards. Like different Samsung TVs, nan caller QD-OLEDs person built-in unreality gaming, a feature I like but hardly see must-have.

I haven't formally reviewed a QD-OLED TV yet, but I person seen some 2022 models successful person, nan Samsung S95B and Sony's 2022 QD-OLED TV, for little periods. From what I saw, image value was fantabulous -- color, successful peculiar -- but I did announcement that nan surface decorativeness was lighter and grayer than LG's, which tends to lavation retired nan image somewhat erstwhile room lighting is brighter. Other reviewers, while lauding nan S95B's colour and wide image quality, noted nan aforesaid thing. Sony does opportunity its 2023 QD-OLED has an improved surface decorativeness and Samsung mentions "anti-reflective coating" for some of its caller models, truthful I'm funny to spot really they stack up.

I look guardant to reviewing Samsung's caller QD-OLED TVs and comparing them to rival LG models soon.