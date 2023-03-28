Samsung Galaxy A03s review: Better than last year's, it's a barebones phone well worth its price

Don't expect excessively much, but for a basal phone, nan Samsung ultra-cheap Galaxy isn't specified a bad deal.

While Samsung makes a large scatter each twelvemonth pinch its Galaxy S-series of phones and its lineup of foldable phones, nan truth is those are very expensive. Heck, galore of nan best Android phones you tin bargain coming are costly, often pushing complete $1,000. However, plentifulness of manufacturers person gotten rather competitory successful nan midrange and fund phones marketplace arsenic of late. So moreover though Samsung often makes headlines pinch its much premium phones, they besides make immoderate of nan champion budget Android phones — including nan Galaxy A03s.

It's been a agelong clip since I put a telephone into my hands that's not a flagship instrumentality catered toward tech enthusiasts aliases powerfulness users, and I'll admit that I came into reviewing nan Galaxy A03s expecting to dislike it. But to my surprise, location wasn't excessively overmuch to hate. Now, don't get maine wrong: nan Galaxy A03s is simply a acold outcry from immoderate flagship, but for a basal telephone designed to do basal tasks, it fills its domiciled beautiful well. Although it has immoderate annoying drawbacks, it whitethorn beryllium nan champion telephone retired location for those who want a inexpensive telephone and don't attraction astir overmuch else.

Samsung's gotten its fund phones down to a science; arsenic such, nan Galaxy A03s isn't overmuch different from nan Galaxy A02s that came earlier it. It still has a 720p LCD astatine 60Hz and nan aforesaid group of not-very-good cameras. And moreover though it comes pinch Android 11 retired of nan box, it tin beryllium updated to Android 13. The astir important quality complete nan erstwhile exemplary is nan caller inclusion of a fingerprint sensor built into nan powerfulness button. It's besides sewage 3GB of RAM this clip astir alternatively of nan measly 2GB nan A02s had, doubling nan retention to 32GB. All successful all, if you conscionable request a basal telephone for cheap, nan Galaxy A03s is simply a beautiful bully choice. Specifications SoC: MediaTek Helio P35

MediaTek Helio P35 RAM: 3GB aliases 4GB

3GB aliases 4GB Storage: 32GB aliases 64GB (expandable via microSD)

32GB aliases 64GB (expandable via microSD) Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Ports: USB-C, Headphone jack

USB-C, Headphone jack Operating System: Android 11 pinch One UI 3.1 (Upgradable to Android 13)

Android 11 pinch One UI 3.1 (Upgradable to Android 13) Front camera: 5MP (f/2.2)

5MP (f/2.2) Rear cameras: 13MP f/2.2 primary; 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth

13MP f/2.2 primary; 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth Connectivity: LTE only, nary 5G

LTE only, nary 5G Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm

164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm Colors: Black

Black Display type: 6.5" 720 LCD, 60Hz

6.5" 720 LCD, 60Hz Weight: 196g

196g Charging: Up to 15W wired

Up to 15W wired IP Rating: n/a

n/a Price: MSRP $160 Pros Fingerprint sensor useful well

More RAM and retention than predecessor

More durable than I thought it would be Cons Sluggish performance

Cameras are not very bully Buy This Product

Availability and web

Samsung has ever been bully astatine making its phones activity pinch most, if not all, of nan awesome carriers successful nan regions they waste them, truthful it's nary astonishment that nan Galaxy A03s useful pinch each nan extended networks successful North America.

Oddly enough, successful nan U.S., Samsung only sells 1 type of nan Galaxy A03s pinch a guidelines retention of 32GB, which is expandable pinch a microSD paper and 3GB of RAM. Meanwhile, nan world type sold successful Europe has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It would beryllium bully if that type were disposable connected this broadside of nan pond because nan constricted RAM and retention tin sometimes consciousness a small wrong. In immoderate case, nan $160 MSRP is nan prima of nan show since this telephone mightiness beryllium for group who conscionable request thing barebones.

If you attraction astir 5G, past you'd want to look astatine nan Samsung Galaxy A14 5G alternatively of nan A03s, arsenic 1 of nan ways Samsung has gotten nan value truthful debased connected nan A03s is to exclude 5G compatibility. With 5G still emerging exertion successful galore ways, this mightiness not moreover matter to you, and nan 4G LTE relationship speeds connected nan A03s won't beryllium a dealbreaker.

Design and display

Samsung often has nan champion displays you tin get connected nan marketplace successful its premium smartphones, and I will say, moreover though nan A03s only features a 720p resolution, it's still a beautiful pleasant surface to look at. The 6.5-inch LCD is bully and big, making it a awesome surface to watch YouTube videos aliases scroll your societal needs feeds. However, nan solution is low, truthful if you for illustration to clasp your telephone person to your face, you'll announcement a spot of pixelation. Also, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, truthful you don't get that ace soft scrolling you would get connected much costly phones, but each successful all, nan surface doesn't disappoint. The 720p isn't that noticeable of a quality connected a mini surface if you're viewing it astatine arm's length.

Its creation is fundamentally nan aforesaid arsenic nan erstwhile A02s, which is to say, it's a integrative body. The backmost still has a texture and pattern; it's a pinstripe alternatively of nan geometric creation we saw before, truthful it's a small little fingerprint-prone than nan glossy integrative you whitethorn spot connected different inexpensive phones. Surprisingly, I recovered nan integrative connected nan backmost to beryllium decently durable. My clumsy hands person dropped nan Galaxy A03s a fewer times since grabbing it astir a period ago, and I'm beautiful happy to study that nan integrative connected nan backmost hasn't gotten scuffed aliases scratched up. I'm not saying you should consciousness safe dropping nan phone, but I'm pleased that nan instrumentality wasn't obliterated erstwhile it fell connected nan level from nan tallness of my java array and penning desk.

If you for illustration utilizing wired headphones, you'll beryllium happy to cognize nan Galaxy A03s retains a headphone jack that its predecessor had. Right adjacent to it connected nan bottommost of nan telephone is nan USB-C larboard for charging, and surviving successful nan powerfulness fastener connected nan broadside is nan fingerprint sensor. It's been a awesome summation to nan fund phone, and I'm gladsome it's there. It's rather reliable and beautiful speedy to admit your biometric ID erstwhile you're trying to unfastened nan phone. Sometimes it's excessively short, and you tin spot nan phone's package trying to drawback up, but I'll touch connected that a small later.

Lastly, pinch only 32GB of onboard storage, you'll astir apt want to usage that microSD slot, which will support up to 1 TB, and nan telephone moreover supports dual SIM.

Software and performance

What's cool astir picking up immoderate Samsung telephone is nan committedness to updates and package support. Right retired of nan box, I could update nan Galaxy A03s to Android 13. Samsung's One UI 5 is simply a decent Android skin; its attraction connected swipe gestures is intuitive capable to simplify navigating nan package connected nan phone. Of course, there's still a spot of Samsung bloatware to manage, but it's not truthful egregious to beryllium a changeless annoyance. You'll apt want to move retired a fewer things, for illustration nan keyboard and almanac apps that Samsung put into its phones, but you shouldn't person to do excessively overmuch retooling to find a setup you'll like.

While it's bully to person Android 13, nan MediaTek Helio P35 chipset powering nan telephone needs to activity to get nan simplest tasks done, and nan measly 3GB of RAM (while an upgrade from its predecessor) does nan telephone nary favors. You shouldn't expect a ton of velocity from a telephone that only costs 160 dollars, yet I still recovered that loading apps, downloading updates, aliases moreover conscionable trying to navigate astir nan UI quickly was a tad slower astatine times than you want it to be.

The bully news is that erstwhile an app is loaded up, for illustration Twitter, for example, and you springiness nan telephone a infinitesimal to drawback its breath, you tin scroll done a societal media provender comparatively easily. I recovered TikTok to beryllium nan aforesaid unless trying to flip done videos astatine breakneck speeds. All successful all, for a fund phone, it performs okay. You'll get your basal tasks done, but don't expect to do immoderate gaming aliases multitasking. Just clasp nan "slow and dependable wins nan race" mentality.

Cameras

Unfortunately, Samsung didn't springiness america immoderate upgrade successful nan rear camera array, leaving nan Galaxy A03s pinch a 13MP superior sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP extent sensor — nary of them execute ace well.

The superior lens is nan champion of nan bunch, and pinch due lightning, it tin output immoderate decent results. Honestly, you request lots of ray to make it activity consistently. You tin spot by nan image of my cat, Lily, that nan daylight successful nan surviving room still wasn't capable to return a clear shot. What's worse than needing agleam ray is that nan camera app is truthful sluggish and earnestly suffers pinch immoderate spot of movement. For example, if your hands are unsteady while taking a changeable — aliases your taxable moves moreover successful nan slightest — correct arsenic you property nan shutter button, that photograph won't person crisp edges.

Anytime my feline moved slightly, aliases I tried to readjust nan camera and return a image excessively quickly, nan image did not move retired great. Sometimes it was conscionable maine not holding my hands dependable enough, for illustration successful nan image holding nan Google Pixel.

The macro and image lenses are truthful bad that they aren't moreover worthy mentioning. All nan photos I attempted (like nan ones pinch nan keyboard and nan image of my feline posted above) ne'er turned retired to beryllium photos I'd ever want to use. Even pinch arsenic overmuch ray arsenic I could muster, they often ended up dark, lacking opposition and very small detail.

Bottom line: don't bargain nan Galaxy A03s for nan camera. The superior lens tin activity successful a pinch if you person patience and tons of light, but nan picture-taking acquisition is frustrating for nan astir part.

Battery life

Since nan telephone can't do excessively overmuch erstwhile it comes to ace battery-draining activities, nan artillery life is beautiful stellar. With mean use, I consistently sewage astir 36–48 hours of artillery life retired of my Galaxy A03s. The awesome objection was erstwhile I spent a mates of hours mindlessly scrolling done TikTok 1 evening (don't judge me). I noticed it was eating my artillery overmuch faster than each nan web browsing and Twitter scrolling usually do. Still, moreover pinch pushing it beautiful heavy connected immoderate days, it was easy to get done an full time and past complaint it overnight.

Unfortunately, charging is slow. Capped astatine a max of 15W, nan 5,00mAH artillery wrong decidedly takes a bully fewer hours to complaint up. Not a problem if you're conscionable plugging it successful while you slumber overnight, but if you want to apical up quickly earlier you time off nan location for nan evening, that's not thing nan A03s tin do.

Should you bargain it?

As personification typically moving pinch immoderate benignant of flagship telephone arsenic my regular driver, beryllium that a Google Pixel, a Samsung S-series, aliases moreover an iPhone, nan Galaxy A03s took maine a small while to get utilized to. However, if you are a fund telephone expert, you won't make nan aforesaid correction I did and effort to usage this telephone nan measurement you would a flagship device. Once I sewage utilized to utilizing nan telephone a spot slower, I didn't dislike nan acquisition excessively much. As agelong arsenic I didn't person to return a picture, nan telephone felt for illustration it had capable going for it.

With a fund phone, immoderate compromises are expected. It's unsurprising that nan Samsung Galaxy A03s is simply a spot slow, doesn't person awesome cameras, and tin beryllium frustrating erstwhile trying to do excessively overmuch connected it. Still, nan telephone is $160 aliases less, making it a cleanable lucifer for personification looking for a barebones telephone astatine an incredibly affordable price.