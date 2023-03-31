Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Galaxy A53: Minor upgrades, big value

Should you ditch your Galaxy A53 for nan caller model?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The caller hotness Samsung refines nan mid-range phone The Samsung Galaxy A54 has immoderate upgrades complete nan erstwhile A53, for illustration an all-new creation and a much powerful chipset, but it's still a beautiful insignificant upgrade to nan wide package. You don't request to upgrade from your A53 to nan A54, but if you're conscionable buying a caller phone, spell pinch nan A54. Pros Better chipset New and improved design Cons Not a monolithic upgrade complete A53

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A53 Last year's model Still a awesome mid-range phone Still a apical performer successful nan mid-range category, nan Samsung Galaxy A53 isn't that different from nan caller A54, truthful an upgrade isn't necessary. Plus, if you don't mind a integrative back, nan surface is larger connected nan A53 than nan caller model. Pros Slightly bigger screen Great superior camera Cons Slightly worse capacity Plastic design



The Galaxy A-series of phones encompasses Samsung's mid-range and fund phones that usually supply immoderate awesome worth to consumers — a large logic you'll find a fewer models connected our best fund Android phones list. The Samsung Galaxy A53 was 1 of our favourite mid-range phones from past year, truthful its successor — nan Samsung Galaxy A54 — has large shoes to fill.

These year-after-year upgrades from companies for illustration Samsung tin alteration successful really overmuch changes pinch each device. Sometimes nan telephone hardly changes, different times, it changes a lot, and occasionally it tin beryllium difficult to show nan quality betwixt a mini alteration and a large change. If you want to upgrade your Galaxy A53, is nan Galaxy A54 worthy it?

Price & readiness

The Samsung Galaxy A54 keeps nan aforesaid $450 starting value arsenic nan A53 and nan aforesaid retention magnitude — 128GB. Both models person 256GB versions successful nan world marketplace but not successful nan U.S. The Galaxy A54 besides has a exemplary pinch 8GB of RAM alternatively of 6GB, but erstwhile again, that's only successful nan world version.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen nan Galaxy A53 astatine overmuch of a discount yet, but erstwhile nan A54 becomes wide available, location whitethorn beryllium an opportunity to prime up a bully woody connected past year's model.

While neither telephone whitethorn compete pinch nan best 5G phones, some models support 5G networks, including mmWave; remember, this whitethorn beryllium constricted based connected your web successful immoderate areas.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5GSamsung Galaxy A53 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Exynos 1280 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.5" 1080p OLED, 120Hz RAM 6GB, 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, expandable by MicroSD (up to 1TB) Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C 1x USB Type-C Front camera 32MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 12MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) 64MP f/1.8 primary, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 5MP f/2.4 macro, 5MP 5/2.4 depth Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz) 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm, 189g Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, Awesome Peach Weight 202 g 6.67 oz Charging 25W wired 25W USB PD IP Rating IP67 IP67 Price Starting astatine $450 $450

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A54 sewage a beautiful important upgrade successful nan looks section pinch an all-new creation reminiscent of nan Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The Galaxy A53 felt a small inexpensive pinch its plastic-back creation and very pronounced camera module connected nan backmost of nan device, but nan A54 has ditched each that successful favour of a solid backmost pinch nary large camera bump sticking out. Instead, conscionable for illustration we spot connected nan S-series phones this year, nan only 3 cameras successful nan backmost of nan A54 instrumentality retired separately.

Although nan alteration successful materials does make nan Galaxy A54 a tad heavier than its predecessor (202g compared to 189g), it besides features somewhat much rounded corners compared to nan A53, which apt makes it fresh a small amended successful hand.

Of course, nan size quality successful nan show will besides thief since it makes nan Galaxy A54 conscionable a tad smaller each astir than nan A53 since it has a 6.4-inch AMOLED show alternatively of a 6.5-inch one. The show connected some models has a 120Hz refresh rate, truthful connected apical of those rich | colors and heavy blacks you'll get from nan OLED screens, you'll besides get soft scrolling and tons of sharpness. The Galaxy A54 tin besides get somewhat brighter successful sunny aliases different agleam ray conditions pinch a max of 1000 nits. Most group apt won't announcement excessively overmuch of a quality complete nan 800 nits of max brightness nan A53 tin achieve, but it's useful to person a surface that's much legible erstwhile you're chilling astatine nan beach.

Software and capacity

Samsung leads nan Android marketplace successful package support for their devices aft launch, and nan Galaxy A54 doesn't subordinate that trend. Just for illustration nan Galaxy A53 earlier it, you tin expect nan A54 to get 4 years of awesome Android updates and 5 years of information updates. The A53 sewage nan aforesaid curen and is still expected to get much Android package updates successful nan years to come, conscionable for illustration it sewage nan Samsung One Ui 5.1 update (based connected Android 13) not that agelong ago. Of course, by nan very quality of conscionable being 1 twelvemonth older, nan A53 will suffer support conscionable a twelvemonth earlier nan A54.

The Galaxy A54 besides continues nan contented of carrying a Samsung spot alternatively of a much celebrated spot from Snapdragon — this year, it's nan Exynos 1380. It is simply a newer spot and should execute a small amended than nan Exynos 1280 piloting nan A53; however, nan existent earthy capacity will apt beryllium amended and akin successful practice. Typically, year-after-year upgrades connected chips don't supply a monolithic boost, truthful you should astir apt still expect a spot of stuttering erstwhile you're pushing nan A54 to its limit. Of course, these mid-range phones are very bully astatine handling your day-to-day tasks pinch ease.

Battery life

Samsung will show you that nan Galaxy A54 and nan A53 are tin of multi-day artillery life, and while that's true, it really depends connected your usage.

We recovered pinch light-to-moderate use, nan Galaxy A53 could easy agelong its 5,000mAh artillery to a afloat 48 hours, but connected days erstwhile you commencement utilizing it a batch more, you'll find yourself needing to apical up astatine night. The Galaxy A54 has nan aforesaid capacity arsenic its predecessor, truthful chances are you aren't going to spot excessively overmuch betterment connected nan artillery life pinch nan Galaxy A54, speech from possibly a caller package efficient, aliases nan Exynos 1380 spot proving to beryllium a batch little powerfulness intensive than its predecessor.

Unfortunately, nan caller solid backmost connected nan Galaxy A54 does not supply wireless charging capabilities to nan phone, truthful you tin only complaint up pinch a USB-C cablegram up to 25W speeds. A small disappointing to still beryllium charging that slow connected nan A54, but it is nan aforesaid arsenic A53.

Cameras

When you look astatine nan spec sheet, you whitethorn beryllium a small confused because it's easy to deliberation that nan Galaxy A53 had nan amended camera system. The 4 cameras connected nan Galaxy A53 person ever been of a mixed bag. The main 64MP sensor is bully and tin surely nutrient immoderate awesome pictures, moreover successful immoderate low-light situations. The ultrawide 12MP sensors are usually beautiful decent, offering bully photos truthful agelong arsenic you don't zoom successful excessively acold to harvest your photos successful editing. The 2 2MP sensors (one for macro and 1 for depth), though, were ever rather bad, and successful fact, we don't moreover deliberation they are worthy using. So what's changed erstwhile it comes to nan cameras connected nan Galaxy A54?

For starters, nan Galaxy A54 has switched its main sensor to a 50MP sensor that took complete for nan 64MP cameras Samsung utilized to put connected their phones. You whitethorn presume that nan camera would beryllium worse because 50MP is little than 64MP; however, numbers don't show nan afloat story. In fact, Samsung's 50MP shooters that we've seen connected nan S-series complete nan past mates of years person been awesome and look to nutrient somewhat amended results than nan 64MP they person utilized successful nan past. Though, if you're not ace into telephone photography and editing your photos a ton, you astir apt won't moreover announcement overmuch of a quality betwixt nan 2 sensors.

The ultrawide sensor is nan aforesaid successful some models; it still suffers successful immoderate low-light situations, but wide it's bully for point-and-shoot-type shots. And, again, nan 5MP macro camera is not worthy using. You will announcement nan Galaxy A54 doesn't person a 5MP extent sensor, but since it was truthful bad before, it's really not a large woody that it's gone disconnected nan newer model.

Do you request to upgrade?

For astir people, nan Galaxy A54 doesn't connection immoderate perfectly ground-breaking changes that you should consciousness for illustration you person to fork complete your A53. If you are portion of immoderate benignant of upgrade program, aliases your bearer is providing an upgrade deal, past it whitethorn beryllium worthy it to person nan caller hardware because nan caller creation is simply a large improvement, and it will past a small longer successful position of updates than nan A53.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Not a monolithic upgrade Midrange refined While we emotion nan Galaxy A54's caller creation and are happy nan 50MP camera promises to beryllium tin moreover successful low-light situations, nan improvements complete nan A53 are beautiful insignificant for nan astir part. It's not an absolute must-have upgrade if you person an A53, but if you're looking for a caller mid-range device, nan Samsung Galaxy A54 offers a heck of a package.

Sticking pinch your A53 is simply a bully measurement to make judge you're not spending money you don't request to. Plus, if you want to bargain a decent mid-range Android telephone astatine a bully price, nan A53 mightiness beryllium worthy looking astatine because it should spell connected waste much often now that it's being replaced successful nan line-up.