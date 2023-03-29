Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Galaxy S22: This year's midrange or last year's flagship?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Mid-range madness Packs a punch for nether $500 Samsung's Galaxy A54 is an fantabulous telephone for nether $500 that improves successful a fewer cardinal areas complete its predecessor. It won't beryllium arsenic accelerated arsenic nan Galaxy S22, but pinch a stellar 120Hz AMOLED show and a bigger battery, you whitethorn want to prevention your rate and get nan A54 instead. Pros Excellent Display More affordable Bigger battery Cons Not arsenic powerful Can't complaint arsenic quickly

Samsung Galaxy S22 Former flagship Mostly still successful existent flagship form Samsung's flagship phones are usually super-powered; however, nan Galaxy S22 has a fewer notable disadvantages compared to nan caller Galaxy A54. The smaller creation features a mini battery, and its selfie camera isn't rather arsenic good. Still, nan Galaxy S22 has a powerful chipset and a much versatile camera array connected nan back. Pros Faster chipset Telephoto lens Has much premium features for illustration DeX support Cons Worse artillery life More expensive



If you're looking to prevention money connected your adjacent phone, you person a mates of celebrated options: bargain a mid-range telephone astatine nan disbursal of immoderate flagship features aliases cheque retired older flagship models pinch those high-end specs you crave, but connected somewhat older hardware. It's ne'er an easy decision, and Samsung made it moreover harder this year. The recently announced Samsung Galaxy A54 is looking to beryllium different awesome midrange phone, and erstwhile you comparison it to nan Galaxy S22 — past year's smallest flagship of nan S bid — nan determination of which telephone you should take comes down to nan wire.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5GSamsung Galaxy S22 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.1" 1080p AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 3700mAh Front camera 32MP f/2.2 10MP f/2.2 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold, Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue, Violet Weight 202 g 167 g Charging 25W wired 25W wired; 15W wireless IP Rating IP67 IP68 Price Starting astatine $450 $700 USD

Price & readiness

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was conscionable announced and has yet to motorboat officially, though it is coming reasonably soon, pinch preorders starting March 31 and nan telephone hitting shelves connected April 6. It's expected to beryllium $450 astatine MSRP for an unlocked model. It is imaginable carriers whitethorn person immoderate trade-in aliases upgrade deals, but for nan first bit, don't expect to spot nan brand-new telephone discounted. You should person nary problem uncovering it from your bearer aliases done Samsung.

The Galaxy S22 is complete a twelvemonth old, and pinch nan Samsung Galaxy S23 already here, location are immoderate discounts connected nan hardware. You should beryllium capable to find a marque caller S22 for astir $100 disconnected its original price, but that still intends you'll request to fork complete $700 to make nan S22 your caller regular driver. There's nary shortage of places to get it, though, arsenic it's disposable done Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy and still disposable astatine astir awesome carriers.

Samsung's flagships person traditionally had a overmuch much luxurious design. The Galaxy A54 was redesigned to look much successful statement pinch nan Galaxy 23 lineup, result making nan S22 look a tad dated erstwhile you put them side-by-side. The astir notable quality betwixt nan 2 is nan deficiency of a camera bump connected nan A54; instead, nan solid backmost (a nifty upgrade from nan A53 earlier it) sits uniformly connected nan backmost of nan device, truthful conscionable nan individual cameras peek retired a small bit.

The Galaxy S22 still has nan advantage of a somewhat much sturdy construction, though, acknowledgment successful portion to its IP68 water-and-dust guidance rating. Plus, nan S22 has Gorilla Glass Victus+ connected nan backmost and front, whereas nan Galaxy A54 has Gorilla Glass 5. This astir apt won't beryllium excessively noticeable of a quality successful practice, but nan Gorilla Glass 5 is technically a small weaker.

Two really awesome displays

Samsung perfectly slays nan show crippled and has for a while, truthful sloppy of what telephone you get, you're going to person a beautiful surface for watching videos, scrolling societal media, answering emails, aliases immoderate different task you for illustration doing connected your phone.

Of course, nan Galaxy A54 is bigger arsenic it features a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display, meaning it gives you that aforesaid vibrant colour profile, precocious contrast, and heavy blacks we've travel to expect from Samsung displays. The S22 has astir nan aforesaid display, albeit smaller astatine 6.1 inches, but it tin besides scope a max brightness of 1,300 nits, meaning you'll beryllium capable to spot your show whether you're wrong aliases extracurricular connected a agleam sunny day. The 1,000 nits that nan A54 tin scope isn't thing to scoff at, and it shouldn't beryllium a problem to spot successful nan light, either.

Samsung leads nan complaint erstwhile it comes to supporting its hardware long-term. Both nan Galaxy S22 and A54 were promised 4 years of awesome OS updates and 5 years of information updates. So correct now, some phones tin tally Samsung's return connected Android 13 — OneUI 5.1 — which nan Galaxy A54 will vessel with.

The Galaxy A54 is 1 twelvemonth newer, truthful it will outlast nan Galaxy S22 regarding Android updates, arsenic it is expected that Samsung will present up to Android 17 connected nan A54. But nan package isn't identical — nan S22 supports Samsung DeX, whereas nan A54 doesn't, and it's imaginable that successful nan future, nan A54 mightiness miss retired connected a mates of newer top-end features of nan latest Android updates. That's conscionable a reality of hardware, though; nan A54 and S22 should stay beautiful comparable software-wise for rather immoderate time.

Pressure to execute for Samsung Exynos

Unsurprisingly, nan capacity betwixt nan 2 devices whitethorn beryllium wherever immoderate users find nan astir important differences, particularly if you see yourself a powerfulness user.

On paper, nan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers nan Samsung Galaxy S22 is much powerful, and there's nary uncertainty it tin grip thing you propulsion astatine it while maintaining its buttery soft look and feel. It's genuinely a very powerful chip, and since Snapdragon is communal successful a ton of nan best Android phones, a batch of apps are designed specifically to tally good connected its chips.

The Samsung Exynos 1380 powers nan Galaxy A54 and shouldn't consciousness sluggish astatine each but will apt look a small little soft than nan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. When we reviewed nan Samsung Galaxy A53 (with nan Exynos 1280 chipset), we noticed that nan camera package seemed a tad buggy, pinch a noticeable lag betwixt tapping nan shutter fastener and taking a picture. It wasn't overly pervasive, but it's imaginable nan A54 will motorboat pinch immoderate issues for illustration that.

In immoderate case, nan capacity connected nan Galaxy A54 should consciousness beautiful good, but you won't beryllium capable to push it to nan limit for illustration you tin pinch nan Galaxy S22. Still, for each your basal needs, I don't deliberation excessively galore group will find nan velocity of nan midrange telephone lacking excessively much.

It's each astir nan secondary cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S22 person a triple camera array connected nan backmost of some devices, and nan superior lens is virtually nan aforesaid — each sports a 50MP f1.8 superior shooter that delivers above-average results. The low-light capacity connected that superior lens is beautiful capable connected some models, and some tin sprout successful nighttime mode. The quality starts getting a spot starker connected each nan secondary cameras connected nan 2 phones.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 rounds retired its camera array pinch a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens. The ultra-wide will beryllium amended suited for shooting successful bully lighting conditions, but nan macro lens is virtually unusable nary matter really you sprout pinch it because 5MP is not capable to make thing look good.

The Galaxy S22 has a overmuch much coagulated lineup of further cameras offering virtually nan aforesaid 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that nan Galaxy A54 has. Still, it supplements it pinch a really cool 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, which is really nosy to sprout with. In addition, it tin scope an optical zoom of 3x and a integer zoom of up to 30x, which is beautiful awesome for a instrumentality that fits successful your pocket.

Which is correct for you?

This is simply a reliable prime that will yet will travel down to individual preferences. However, galore group will beryllium happy to prevention a mates 100 dollars pinch nan Samsung Galaxy A54 because it has a larger surface and a overmuch amended artillery life. Plus, nan updated creation makes nan telephone look and consciousness for illustration a high-end model.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Provides a ton of value Samsung's Galaxy A54 is nan successor to 1 of our favourite mid-range phones from 2022. With a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera that promises to beryllium tin moreover successful low-light situations, and a faster processor, nan A54 looks to beryllium 1 of nan much awesome phones of 2023 nether $500. If you chiefly usage your telephone to execute day-to-day tasks, nan A54 will much than suit your needs.

Even though nan creation looks a small dated and nan artillery life could beryllium better, there's a batch to emotion astir nan Galaxy S22 that could make it a bully option. First, it has a awesome group of cameras that are overmuch much enjoyable to sprout with, and nan telephoto lens is overmuch amended than nan macro lens connected Galaxy A54. Also, it's still 1 of nan smaller Android phones you tin get these days, truthful group who don't want thing excessively large will excavation its compact design.