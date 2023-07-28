Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 vs. A8: What's the difference?

What's different betwixt nan Galaxy Tab A7 and Tab A8? Turns out, not excessively much

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Still good At release, nan Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was nan champion fund tablet we'd seen successful a while. If you still ain one, it's worthy holding onto because thing other really offers a overmuch amended worth for browsing societal media, watching TV aliases movies, and different casual activities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Slightly better Essentially a refreshed type of nan A7, nan Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes pinch newer software, less power-hungry pixels, and much RAM and retention if you want them. It's nan champion affordable Android tablet astir for mixed use, sitting betwixt nan bargain-basement A7 Lite and high-end Tab S8.



Samsung's high-end tablets are great, truthful it's understandable nan institution besides makes immoderate of nan best inexpensive Android tablets. Its Galaxy Tab A bid is nary alien to specified accolades, and nan astir caller one, nan Galaxy Tab A8, is an updated type of nan highly regarded, low-priced A7. Both of these tablets compete somewhat pinch Apple's guidelines exemplary iPad, pinch somewhat little powerful hardware but a importantly little cost.

So, is location a batch of quality betwixt nan two? No. If you ain nan A7, is it worthy upgrading? Probably not. But if you could find an A7 astatine a heavy discount, you astir apt wouldn't miss astir of nan A8's updated features. If you really want to prevention money, though, you mightiness moreover see moving down to Samsung's ultra-affordable Lite class. Let's spell complete precisely really we reached those conclusions.

Price, availability, and specs

In a refreshing move of events, Samsung didn't raise nan value of its midrange tablet statement pinch nan latest refresh. Sitting astatine a cool $230 MSRP and often seeing discounts (since it's a mates of years old), Tab A8's not a immense finance but offers tons of utility. The Tab A7, erstwhile you tin find it for waste new, mightiness beryllium a small cheaper.

As acold arsenic availability, anybody trading nan Tab A7 is liquidating aged stock. Samsung itself will only waste you nan Tab A8, and astir deals you'll find are for caller Tab A8s arsenic well.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Storage 32GB/64GB 32, 64, 128 GB CPU Unisoc Tiger T618 Unisoc Tiger T618 Memory 3GB/4GB 3 aliases 4 GB Operating System Android 12 Android 13 Battery 7,040 mAh Up to 9h Ports USB Type-C 2.0 USB Type-C 2.0 Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP, 5MP 8MP, 5MP Display (Size, Resolution) 10.4" 1200 x 2000 10.5" 1920 x 1200 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, optional LTE Measurements 9.75 x 6.20 x 0.28 inches 9.72 x 6.37 x 0.27 in Headphone jack Yes Yes Colors Dark Gray, Silver, Gold Gray, Silver, Pink Gold IP RATING None None

Similar, straightforward creation

Both are perfectly fine-looking tablets pinch comparatively master appearances, contempt their debased price. The Tab A8 sewage a very insignificant ocular update, pinch a little noticeable rear camera bulge and somewhat much squared-off corners. But they're arsenic slick successful position of consciousness and appearance, pinch a comparatively slim and lightweight stature that's easy to usage one-handed. In fact, you wouldn't announcement a quality without seeing them broadside by side, truthful it's a necktie successful nan creation department.

Minor show adjustments

The A8 sports a technically larger display, but you won't announcement nan 0.1-inch change. You might notice nan somewhat different shape factor, which is nan only point to differentiate nan two. Instead of 1,200 by 2,000 pixels successful a 5:3 facet ratio, nan A8 clocks successful astatine 1,200 by 1,920 pixels astatine 16:10. In different words, nan A8 is somewhat taller successful scenery orientation, aliases a mini spot person to quadrate than nan communal 16:9 solution communal to today's media.

Whether aliases not you announcement that mini translator depends connected what you usage nan tablet for. The achromatic bars connected nan A8 will beryllium ever truthful larger, but that's fundamentally nan only functional difference. In position of image quality, some panels are decidedly dense and agleam capable to present clear and crisp video successful galore lighting conditions.

Software

Samsung's Android implementation is 2nd to none, and that includes nan package acquisition connected nan Galaxy Tab A series. And finally, we person a definitive quality betwixt nan 2 tablets: The Galaxy Tab A8 has already received nan Android 13 and OneUI 5 update, while nan Tab A7 is restricted to Android 12 and OneUI 4.

Is it a immense dealbreaker against nan A7 aliases a logic to upgrade to nan A8? Not really, since some will proceed to person information updates for nan foreseeable future. But you tin beryllium assured that nan much caller operating strategy is much refined and functional than ever, and it's 1 standout logic to opt for nan Tab A8.

Middling but capable capacity

Let's enactment realistic astir what these things are meant to do. You can't expect to play resource-intensive 3D games astatine precocious refresh rates connected specified a low-cost device, and they're some a small excessively mini to comfortably constitute papers aliases activity efficiently. But nan Unisoc Tiger chipset wrong some is bully capable for enjoying societal media, binging your favourite movies and shows, and browsing nan web.

Under nan hood, you'll find identical hardware moving some nan Tab A7 and A8. The original 2020 Tab A7 utilized a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, but nan 2022 mini-refresh now runs connected nan aforesaid Unisoc chipset from nan Tab A8. Some enthusiasts declare nan older hardware had a smidge much processing power, but moreover if that's true, it's a negligible quality betwixt nan two. On insubstantial and successful real-world use, we've sewage yet different necktie betwixt nan 2 tablets.

Whatever you do, get astatine slightest nan 64 GB type since it offers 4 GB of RAM compared to nan 3 GB of nan smallest one. That other gig of RAM goes a agelong measurement toward a soft Android experience.

All-day artillery life connected some

At nan consequence of sounding for illustration a surgery record, artillery life is fundamentally identical betwixt some tablets. However, pinch nan aforesaid hardware and akin software, that shouldn't travel arsenic a surprise. We're talking astir 10 hours of surface time, which is easy a afloat time of casual browsing. As always, your usage patterns find your artillery life, but we don't spot it being a problem, fixed what these tablets were meant for.

Unchanged, underperforming cameras

Nobody buys tablets for taking fancy photos, and Samsung knows that. The cameras work, but they don't really look great, pinch a inclination toward grainy, somewhat blown-out image quality. They besides don't activity good astatine each successful low-light environments. And we're talking astir some nan beforehand and rear cameras; nan 5MP beforehand camera is hardly moreover passable for video calls. That makes for yet different tie. Instead, conscionable usage your smartphone to return pictures because tablets mostly aren't very bully astatine it.

Get nan caller one, not nan aged 1

Forget for a 2nd that nan 2 devices are fundamentally identical successful position of components. The Galaxy Tab A8 is easier to find, much often discounted, and runs connected newer software. There's small statement for nan A7 unless you tin find an obscene waste connected one, which is rare.

A somewhat refined design, a 128 GB retention option, and a newer type of Android make nan Tab A8 a competent refresh of Samsung's midrange tablet line. If you already person a Tab A7, don't upgrade, though, because you won't announcement nan difference.

Of course, if you already ain nan Tab A7, there's nary request to upgrade, and you apt won't announcement a difference. Or you could hold until nan Tab A9 releases to get nan latest and nan top arsenic well.