Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra appear on Geekbench

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 bid is expected to bring astatine slightest 3 entries pinch nan Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra and we now person much specifications connected nan vanilla and Ultra models acknowledgment to their Geekbench 6 listings.

Galaxy Tab S9 (SM-X716B) is equipped pinch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset pinch nan main Cortex-X3 halfway clocked astatine 3.36 GHz and 8GB RAM. The instrumentality managed an awesome 1,929 points single-core people and a 4,735-point multi-core score. The listing besides confirms nan tablet is moving Android 13 presumably pinch One UI 5.1 connected top. Based connected caller rumors

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X916B) managed an moreover much awesome 2,054 points single-core people and a 5,426-point multi-core score. The instrumentality shares nan nonstop aforesaid chipset and RAM configuration arsenic nan Galaxy Tab S9 and is besides moving connected Android 13 pinch One UI 5.1 connected top.

The upcoming Ultra exemplary tablet is expected to characteristic a akin creation to its predecessor pinch a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED show and an 11,200 mAh artillery pinch 45W charging. The instrumentality is besides rumored to bring IP68 h2o and particulate resistance.

