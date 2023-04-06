Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra appear on Geekbench

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra appear on Geekbench

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 bid is expected to bring astatine slightest 3 entries pinch nan Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra and we now person much specifications connected nan vanilla and Ultra models acknowledgment to their Geekbench 6 listings.

Galaxy Tab S9 (SM-X716B) is equipped pinch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset pinch nan main Cortex-X3 halfway clocked astatine 3.36 GHz and 8GB RAM. The instrumentality managed an awesome 1,929 points single-core people and a 4,735-point multi-core score. The listing besides confirms nan tablet is moving Android 13 presumably pinch One UI 5.1 connected top. Based connected caller rumors

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X916B) managed an moreover much awesome 2,054 points single-core people and a 5,426-point multi-core score. The instrumentality shares nan nonstop aforesaid chipset and RAM configuration arsenic nan Galaxy Tab S9 and is besides moving connected Android 13 pinch One UI 5.1 connected top.

The upcoming Ultra exemplary tablet is expected to characteristic a akin creation to its predecessor pinch a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED show and an 11,200 mAh artillery pinch 45W charging. The instrumentality is besides rumored to bring IP68 h2o and particulate resistance.

Source 1 • Source 2

More
Source Gsmarena

Related Article

Poco C51 goes official with Helio G36 and 5,000mAh battery

Poco C51 goes official with Helio G36 and 5,000mAh battery

29 minutes ago
vivo is working on X90S flagship with upcoming Dimensity 9200+

vivo is working on X90S flagship with upcoming Dimensity 9200+

2 hours ago
Realme Narzo N55 teased in new color, charging speed confirmed

Realme Narzo N55 teased in new color, charging speed confirmed

3 hours ago
Scientists on high alert for bird flu as seabirds return to UK coast

Scientists on high alert for bird flu as seabirds return to UK coast

5 hours ago
A lifetime subscription to this Ai-powered transcription app is on sale for under £50

A lifetime subscription to this Ai-powered transcription app is on sale for under £50

5 hours ago
How to livestream Paris-Roubaix online for free

How to livestream Paris-Roubaix online for free

5 hours ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.