Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Preorder Deals: Up to $650 Off and a Free Storage Upgrade - CNET

Samsung's latest Unpacked event brought each kinds of announcements, including nan latest procreation of foldable phones and a caller procreation of Galaxy smartwatches. Plus, a caller lineup of Galaxy tablets, nan erstwhile versions of which are immoderate of our favorite premium Android tablets connected nan market.

There are 3 models successful nan caller lineup -- nan basal Galaxy Tab S9, nan S9 Plus and nan S9 Ultra. And if you're looking to drawback one, you'll want to get your bid successful earlier they officially deed shelves connected August 11. When you preorder your caller tablet from Samsung, you'll automatically get a free retention upgrade, which saves you $120. And you tin prevention moreover much if you've sewage an aged phone, tablet aliases smartwatch to trade-in.

Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs. Pixel Tablet: Price, Feature Comparison 04:34

Samsung still has nan champion preorder offers astatine nan moment, but they're being matched astatine a fewer different retailers. We'll proceed to update this page arsenic much deals go available, truthful beryllium judge to cheque backmost often.

What colour does nan Galaxy Tab S9 travel in?

The Galaxy Tab S9 is only disposable successful graphite aliases beige, and dissimilar immoderate different caller Samusung devices, location aren't immoderate variants that are exclusive to Samsung.

Samsung

How overmuch does nan Galaxy Tab S9 cost?

Prices for nan caller lineup commencement astatine conscionable $800 for nan basal configuration of nan Tab S9, and scope each nan measurement up to $1,620 if you want nan high-end configuration of nan Tab S9 Ultra. Prices beneath bespeak nan original database price, earlier immoderate discounts aliases offers are applied.

Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB): $800

Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $920

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (256GB): $1,000

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (512GB): $1,120



Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (256GB): $1,200

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (512GB): $1,320

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (1TB): $1,620

Best Galaxy Tab S9 deals

Samsung is offering a fewer ways to prevention connected its caller Galaxy S9 tablets earlier they officially deed shelves adjacent month. It's offering a free retention upgrade connected each 3 models, which intends you'll get nan 256GB exemplary of nan S9, aliases nan 512GB exemplary of nan S9 Plus and S9 Ultra for nan aforesaid value arsenic nan basal configuration, redeeming you $120. If you request moreover much storage, you tin besides prevention $150 connected nan 1TB exemplary of nan S9 Ultra arsenic well. Plus, you tin prevention moreover much if you've sewage an aged instrumentality to trade-in. Tablets from Apple and Samsung will nett your enhanced trade-in in installments worthy up to $650, but you tin besides waste and acquisition successful aged phones aliases smartwatches for a smaller discount. Samsung moreover accepts prime tablets successful damaged condition, truthful you whitethorn beryllium amazed what your cracked iPad is worth.

Amazon besides has nan Galaxy Tab S9 disposable for preorder, though only if you want nan basal exemplary aliases nan S9 Plus. The online retailer has matched Samsung's free retention upgrade offer, which knocks $120 disconnected nan 256GB Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9 Plus.