Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series introduced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and IP68 ratings

Samsung has consistently refined its Galaxy Tab bid for years and nan latest additions are present pinch nan Galaxy Tab S9 trio. Like past year, Samsung is bringing a vanilla tablet pinch an 11-inch surface and a plus-sized type pinch a 12.4-inch diagonal while nan top-end Ultra exemplary boasts a monolithic 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

At first glance, nan Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra mightiness not look that overmuch different from its predecessor, but Samsung managed to bring successful respective noteworthy upgrades. All 3 Galaxy Tab S9 models are now IP68 particulate and h2o resistant making them nan first mainstream Samsung tablets (there is besides nan rugged Tab Active line) to characteristic this level of ingress protection.



All 3 Galaxy Tab S9 models characteristic IP68 ratings and Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra brings a freely 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X show pinch a 1,848 x 2,960px solution and 120Hz adaptable refresh rate. The caller spot present is Samsung’s Vision Booster, which is besides coming connected nan Galaxy S23 devices and improves show visibility and colors successful highly agleam conditions. The notch cutout is still coming and houses a brace of 12MP front-facing cameras – a regular wide and an ultrawide module. The quad speakers pinch AKG tuning are now 20% larger and nan optical in-display fingerprint scholar is besides carried over.

The Galaxy Tab S9 bid is equipped pinch nan flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset conscionable for illustration nan Galaxy S23 bid and nan latest foldables from Samsung. Tab S9 Ultra tin beryllium configured pinch 12GB aliases 16GB RAM and 256/512GB aliases 1TB storage. Each Tab S9 instrumentality is besides configurable successful Wi-Fi only aliases 5G trims and supports microSD paper description .

The backmost of nan Tab S9 Ultra features a refined creation pinch dual camera rings and an LED flash. There’s a 13MP main sensor pinch autofocus and 4K video signaling capabilities up to 60fps. The secondary module is simply a 12MP ultrawide lens, which should beryllium a notable upgrade from nan 6MP portion connected nan Tab S8 Ultra.



Galaxy Tab S9 family

Tab S9 bid footwear Android 13 pinch Samsung One UI 5.1 connected apical and Samsung is besides bringing continuity features for prime flagship Galaxy phones including nan caller Flip5 which lets you usage your telephone arsenic a companion show for your tablet successful prime apps while besides offering a shared clipboard crossed your Galaxy devices. Samsung is besides pledging 4 Android updates and 5 years of information updates.

Tab S9 bid devices are besides getting immoderate exclusive apps and features for illustration GoodNotes - 1 of nan astir celebrated iPad apps for taking notes, which is yet coming complete to Android and it will beryllium disposable exclusively connected supported Samsung Galaxy Tab devices.



Galaxy Tab S9 continuity and GoodNotes

LumaFusion – nan pro video editing app is getting a bully discount for Tab S9 owners pinch 50% off. Samsung is still bundling an S Pen stylus pinch each 3 tabs. Tab S9 Ultra besides boasts an 11,200 mAh artillery pinch 45W accelerated charging but you’ll person to proviso your ain ceramic arsenic it is not included successful nan unit package.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes successful Beige and Graphite colors and starts astatine $1,199/£1,199/€1,339. Pre-orders commencement coming while unfastened income are group to statesman connected August 11.

Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+

Unlike past year’s Galaxy Tab S8 which had an LCD, Samsung outfitted nan vanilla Tab S9 pinch nan aforesaid Dynamic AMOLED 2X sheet arsenic its larger siblings. The Tab S9 boasts an 11-inch diagonal pinch a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a azygous 12MP beforehand facing cam and an UD fingerprint scanner.

Tab S9+ gets a 12.4-inch diagonal and nan aforesaid refresh complaint and it has dual 13MP + 8MP rear facing cameras conscionable for illustration connected nan Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung’s Vision Booster is besides coming connected nan Tab S9 and S9+ models.

Tab S9 and Tab S9+ are besides equipped pinch nan Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset but nan Tab S9 is only configurable pinch 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB retention while nan Plus gets 12GB RAM arsenic modular and is configurable pinch 256/512GB storage.

The different constituent of quality comes successful nan artillery section wherever nan Tab S9 brings an 8,400 mAh artillery while nan Tab S9+ gets a 10,900 mAh cell. Both tablets support up to 45W accelerated charging. All Tab S9 models footwear One UI 5.1 based connected Android 13 and travel bundled pinch S Pen styluses.



Galaxy Tab S9 bid

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts astatine $799/£799/€899 while Tab S9+ will spell from $999/£999/€1,199.Pre-orders commencement coming while unfastened income are group to statesman connected August 11.

We've sewage nan opportunity to walk immoderate hands-on clip pinch nan brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 bid which you tin cheque retired here.