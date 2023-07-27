Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 camera samples: A walk around Seoul

13 hours ago
The caller Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is retired nan doors, and it's almost clip to measure nan phone's capabilities. But until a reappraisal portion gets to our office, we decided to stock immoderate camera samples we captured astir Seoul, including [email protected] footage.

The handset captures awesome shots successful comparatively bully lighting, to nary one's surprise. All 3 cameras look very competent successful this regard.

After dusk, capacity seems alternatively impressive. In fact, a preliminary comparison betwixt nan Z Fold5 and nan vanilla Galaxy S23 shows nan foldable's clear superiority. The 3x telephoto does greatly successful debased light, undoubtedly helped by nan processing of nan Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset.

And here's a speedy nighttime video too.

Even though nan Galaxy Z Fold5 has nan aforesaid camera setup arsenic past year's Z Fold4 and it's nary different from nan existent Galaxy S23 and S23+, it seems for illustration nan amended shooter. Of course, further appraisal of nan camera strategy is required to tie immoderate conclusion, truthful instrumentality astir to find retired successful our afloat review. In nan meantime, you tin ever cheque retired our hands-on.

Source Gsmarena

