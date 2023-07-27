Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 and Watch6 series announcement coverage wrap-up

Samsung wholly redesigned nan hinge connected its 2023 foldables and nan Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are each nan amended for it. The flip moreover sewage a overmuch larger, overmuch much usable screen show (and apparently, it tin tally immoderate app, but location is simply a catch).

Samsung besides introduced a caller procreation of its Tab S slates, which upgrade to nan Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset (as did nan Z foldables). Also, they now person IP68 particulate and h2o resistance, you tin return them to nan excavation without worries.

And location are caller smartwatches excessively – nan rotating bezel is back! There is nary Pro exemplary this year, but nan Galaxy Watch6 Classic is larger (if you get nan 47mm version) and has a sharper display.

We were astatine nan Galaxy Unpacked arena and spent immoderate clip pinch each nan caller devices, truthful cheque retired our hands-on review for much details.

You tin usage nan links beneath arsenic jumping disconnected points for further exploration:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch6