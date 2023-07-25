Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

The Galaxy Unpacked arena is successful 2 days and Samsung is ramping up nan promotion. Its “Join nan flip side” run is has launched colorful outdoor ads successful 13 of nan astir visited locations astir nan world, including: nan Gangnam District, Seoul Tower and COEX successful Seoul, Korea; Times Square successful New York City, U.S.; Piccadilly Circus successful London, U.K.; CentralWorld successful Bangkok, Thailand; Tai Koo Li successful Chengdu, China; and King Road Tower successful Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



"Join nan flip side" outdoor advertizing goes unrecorded astir nan world

This twelvemonth nan Unpacked arena will beryllium held connected Samsung’s location turf, which is why nan teaser videos are showing disconnected nan Gangnam District and nan Seoul Tower. Here’s a longer type of the video from a mates of weeks ago, this 1 highlights much of nan locations mentioned above:

And now for a speedy travel down representation lane. The very first Samsung Galaxy S was unveiled astatine CTIA Wireless 2010 successful Las Vegas, USA. The Galaxy S2 made its debut successful Barcelona Spain, past nan S3 successful London, UK. The first Galaxy Note was announced to nan world from Berlin, Germany, while nan first Galaxy Fold first appeared successful San Francisco, USA. Here is simply a look backmost astatine those fateful events:

Source