Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

9 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

The Galaxy Unpacked arena is successful 2 days and Samsung is ramping up nan promotion. Its “Join nan flip side” run is has launched colorful outdoor ads successful 13 of nan astir visited locations astir nan world, including: nan Gangnam District, Seoul Tower and COEX successful Seoul, Korea; Times Square successful New York City, U.S.; Piccadilly Circus successful London, U.K.; CentralWorld successful Bangkok, Thailand; Tai Koo Li successful Chengdu, China; and King Road Tower successful Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

''Join nan flip side'' outdoor advertizing goes unrecorded astir nan world ''Join nan flip side'' outdoor advertizing goes unrecorded astir nan world
"Join nan flip side" outdoor advertizing goes unrecorded astir nan world

This twelvemonth nan Unpacked arena will beryllium held connected Samsung’s location turf, which is why nan teaser videos are showing disconnected nan Gangnam District and nan Seoul Tower. Here’s a longer type of the video from a mates of weeks ago, this 1 highlights much of nan locations mentioned above:

And now for a speedy travel down representation lane. The very first Samsung Galaxy S was unveiled astatine CTIA Wireless 2010 successful Las Vegas, USA. The Galaxy S2 made its debut successful Barcelona Spain, past nan S3 successful London, UK. The first Galaxy Note was announced to nan world from Berlin, Germany, while nan first Galaxy Fold first appeared successful San Francisco, USA. Here is simply a look backmost astatine those fateful events:

Source

More
Source Gsmarena

Related Article

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

8 hours ago
Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

9 hours ago
The Infinix GT 10 series will be available through Flipkart in India

The Infinix GT 10 series will be available through Flipkart in India

10 hours ago
HarmonyOS 4.0 will be officially announced on August 4, beta testing already underway

HarmonyOS 4.0 will be officially announced on August 4, beta testing already underway

11 hours ago

Popular Article

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

19 hours ago
Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

19 hours ago
Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.