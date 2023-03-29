Samsung launches PSSD T7 Shield external SSD in India

Samsung launched nan PSSD T7 Shield outer SSD pinch 4 TB retention and up to 1,050 MB/s publication velocity successful India.

The outer retention instrumentality comes successful an aluminium body, weighing 98 grams, powered by a USB 3.2 Gen2. Additionally, nan instrumentality besides comes pinch embedded PCI NVMe exertion that nan institution claims let it to execute read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s.

The outer retention instrumentality besides comes pinch reduced download clip from a laptop, up to 8.0 seconds for a 4K value 4.8 GB video and 4.4 seconds for a afloat HD 3GB video.

The PSSD T7 Shield is IP65-certification for h2o and particulate guidance and is shock-resistant from drops of up to 3 meters.

Samsung claims nan latest SSD is besides up to 9.5 times faster than outer difficult disk drives (HDDs) and is perfect for professionals.

“The upgraded PSSD T7 Shield offers a premium acquisition and convenience pinch accrued 4 terabytes retention capacity. This retention instrumentality has been developed aft considering various metrics and usage cases and is nan eventual retention instrumentality for today’s dynamos and go-getters who activity enhanced capacity and low-latency during information transfer,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The 4 TB PSSD T7 Shield is priced betwixt ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 and will beryllium disposable astatine Samsung unit stores and starring user electronics stores and crossed online platforms.