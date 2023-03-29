Samsung launches PSSD T7 Shield external SSD in India

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Samsung launches PSSD T7 Shield external SSD in India
Samsung launched nan PSSD T7 Shield outer SSD pinch 4 TB retention successful India.

Samsung launched nan PSSD T7 Shield outer SSD pinch 4 TB retention successful India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung launched nan PSSD T7 Shield outer SSD pinch 4 TB retention and up to 1,050 MB/s publication velocity successful India.

The outer retention instrumentality comes successful an aluminium body, weighing 98 grams, powered by a USB 3.2 Gen2. Additionally, nan instrumentality besides comes pinch embedded PCI NVMe exertion that nan institution claims let it to execute read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s.

The outer retention instrumentality besides comes pinch reduced download clip from a laptop, up to 8.0 seconds for a 4K value 4.8 GB video and 4.4 seconds for a afloat HD 3GB video.

The PSSD T7 Shield is IP65-certification for h2o and particulate guidance and is shock-resistant from drops of up to 3 meters.

(For apical exertion news of nan day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung claims nan latest SSD is besides up to 9.5 times faster than outer difficult disk drives (HDDs) and is perfect for professionals.

“The upgraded PSSD T7 Shield offers a premium acquisition and convenience pinch accrued 4 terabytes retention capacity. This retention instrumentality has been developed aft considering various metrics and usage cases and is nan eventual retention instrumentality for today’s dynamos and go-getters who activity enhanced capacity and low-latency during information transfer,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The 4 TB PSSD T7 Shield is priced betwixt ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 and will beryllium disposable astatine Samsung unit stores and starring user electronics stores and crossed online platforms.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On Jupiter

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On Jupiter

1 hour ago
Galaxy Tab S8 vs Tab S7 & Tab S6: Should you upgrade your Samsung tablet?

Galaxy Tab S8 vs Tab S7 & Tab S6: Should you upgrade your Samsung tablet?

1 hour ago
What’s new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 and earlier

What’s new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 and earlier

2 hours ago
Entering your phone's PIN in public could be less scary with Android 14

Entering your phone's PIN in public could be less scary with Android 14

2 hours ago
Android 13: Everything you need to know about your phone's new OS

Android 13: Everything you need to know about your phone's new OS

2 hours ago
What is FirstNet?

What is FirstNet?

2 hours ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

21 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

12 hours ago
How to Wisely Invest $200 a Month: A Comprehensive Guide

How to Wisely Invest $200 a Month: A Comprehensive Guide

20 hours ago
News24.com | These are SA's top asset managers

News24.com | These are SA's top asset managers

18 hours ago
Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.