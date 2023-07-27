Samsung One UI 6.0 beta based on Android 14 is scheduled to launch on August 2

According to Samsung Germany's customer support, nan Korean institution will merchandise nan One UI 6.0 beta based connected Android 14 connected August 2 for nan Galaxy S23 family. Then, connected August 9, truthful precisely 1 week later, nan Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will get it too.

It's bully to spot that Samsung isn't forgetting astir its best-selling mid-rangers erstwhile it comes to these beta releases, and isn't focusing only connected high-end models. Of course, nan high-end models are still covered, and they're still first successful line, arsenic you'd expect, but only 1 week of waiting for your mid-ranger to get nan beta isn't bad astatine all.

Samsung One UI 6.0 beta based connected Android 14 is scheduled to motorboat connected August 2

The One UI 6.0 beta was initially rumored to motorboat successful nan 3rd week of July, but now seems to person been delayed by astir a week.

Before One UI 6.0 matures capable to beryllium released to each supported devices, Samsung still has to present One UI 5.1.1. A beta of this type went retired to nan Galaxy Z Fold4 and nan Galaxy Tab S8 family earlier this month, and now that nan Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series are charismatic and moving this loop of nan skin, we presume updates to Samsung's older devices are beautiful overmuch imminent. We'll support you posted, naturally.

