Samsung One UI 6.0 beta based on Android 14 is scheduled to launch on August 2

According to Samsung Germany's customer support, nan Korean institution will merchandise nan One UI 6.0 beta based connected Android 14 connected August 2 for nan Galaxy S23 family. Then, connected August 9, truthful precisely 1 week later, nan Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will get it too.

It's bully to spot that Samsung isn't forgetting astir its best-selling mid-rangers erstwhile it comes to these beta releases, and isn't focusing only connected high-end models. Of course, nan high-end models are still covered, and they're still first successful line, arsenic you'd expect, but only 1 week of waiting for your mid-ranger to get nan beta isn't bad astatine all.

The One UI 6.0 beta was initially rumored to motorboat successful nan 3rd week of July, but now seems to person been delayed by astir a week.

Before One UI 6.0 matures capable to beryllium released to each supported devices, Samsung still has to present One UI 5.1.1. A beta of this type went retired to nan Galaxy Z Fold4 and nan Galaxy Tab S8 family earlier this month, and now that nan Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series are charismatic and moving this loop of nan skin, we presume updates to Samsung's older devices are beautiful overmuch imminent. We'll support you posted, naturally.

