Samsung really wants you to know that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 closes completely flat

With its competitors launching clamshell smartphones pinch progressively useful screen displays, Samsung is opening to consciousness nan unit up of its Unpacked launch arena connected July 26 wherever its Galaxy Z Flip 5 will make its debut. Thanks to nan likes of Motorola’s alternatively fantabulous Razr+/40 Ultra and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip, Samsung knows that its latest exemplary successful nan Z Flip bid needs to deed nan mark. As portion of its trading onslaught, nan marque has posted a video showing that nan Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t person a spread erstwhile its closed.

Every caller loop of nan Galaxy Z Flip bid has improved nan size of nan spread that occurs erstwhile nan telephone is folded and nan upcoming model, arsenic shown successful nan video above) would look to show that location is nary spread this clip around. This intends that Samsung person improved nan hinge strategy which will nary uncertainty beryllium emphasized upon during nan Unpacked arena connected July 26.

We cognize it’s astir apt not nan first point you look astatine erstwhile buying a clamshell smartphone but it is for immoderate people. Let america cognize successful nan comments beneath if nan beingness of nan spread stopped you from buying a clamshell smartphone.