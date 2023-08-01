Samsung really wants you to know that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 closes completely flat

1 week ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Samsung really wants you to know that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 closes completely flat
Galaxy Z Flip 5

With its competitors launching clamshell smartphones pinch progressively useful screen displays, Samsung is opening to consciousness nan unit up of its Unpacked launch arena connected July 26 wherever its Galaxy Z Flip 5 will make its debut. Thanks to nan likes of Motorola’s alternatively fantabulous Razr+/40 Ultra and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip, Samsung knows that its latest exemplary successful nan Z Flip bid needs to deed nan mark. As portion of its trading onslaught, nan marque has posted a video showing that nan Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t person a spread erstwhile its closed.

Every caller loop of nan Galaxy Z Flip bid has improved nan size of nan spread that occurs erstwhile nan telephone is folded and nan upcoming model, arsenic shown successful nan video above) would look to show that location is nary spread this clip around. This intends that Samsung person improved nan hinge strategy which will nary uncertainty beryllium emphasized upon during nan Unpacked arena connected July 26.

We cognize it’s astir apt not nan first point you look astatine erstwhile buying a clamshell smartphone but it is for immoderate people. Let america cognize successful nan comments beneath if nan beingness of nan spread stopped you from buying a clamshell smartphone.

He's been an Android instrumentality ever since owning an HTC Hero, pinch nan Dell Streak being his first phablet. He presently carries an Honor Magic 5 Pro successful his pockets, a Xiaomi Pad 5 successful his backpack, and thinks thing of lugging a 17-inch laptop astir nan world. When not immersed successful nan world of Android and gadgets, he's an avid sports fan, and for illustration each South Africans, he loves a bully Braai (BBQ).

More
Source Talkandroid

Related Article

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced with Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K display

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet announced with Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12.7-inch 3K display

15 hours ago
[Deal] Amazon’s Fire TV 32-inch HD Smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote is down to just $130

[Deal] Amazon’s Fire TV 32-inch HD Smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote is down to just $130

17 hours ago
Google Bard AI: What is it and what can it do for you?

Google Bard AI: What is it and what can it do for you?

19 hours ago
Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

1 day ago

Popular Article

This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

15 hours ago
Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

15 hours ago
Myanmar’s promised election delayed as military extends state of emergency

Myanmar’s promised election delayed as military extends state of emergency

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.