Samsung's Stylus Upgrade Doesn't Include S Pen Storage: Here's Why - CNET

Samsung's latest book-style foldable phone, nan Galaxy Z Fold 5, has made headlines for its thinner design, which includes a hinge that lets nan telephone fold wholly flat. But its cardinal accessory, nan Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen Fold Edition, has shed immoderate weight, too.

During a property roundtable I attended successful Seoul, South Korea, Samsung said that nan stylus' radius dropped from 7.4mm to 4.35mm, which is astir nan aforesaid size arsenic nan Galaxy S23 Ultra's S Pen. That is 41% thinner than past year's S Pen Fold Edition. Samsung said it achieved this by measurement of an soul push to find "whether aliases when" it could embed its S Pen into a Galaxy Fold phone.

Still, Samsung said it's exploring whether it tin create an moreover skinnier stylus than nan caller S Pen Fold Edition for a number of reasons, astir notably to find a measurement to fresh nan accessory successful a slot wrong nan foldable itself.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts astatine $1,800. Rich Peterson/CNET

"We'll besides look into it, but not conscionable from a exertion perspective, but from a personification acquisition perspective," Won-Joon Choi, caput of Samsung R&D Office Mobile Experience Business said Thursday astatine nan property roundtable. "Because erstwhile you're writing, you request to consciousness arsenic if you're penning pinch a pen. If [the S Pen] gets excessively thin, that emotion whitethorn not beryllium desirable."

Although Samsung's support for nan S Pen dates backmost to 2011 pinch nan original Galaxy Note, Choi said, designing a stylus for a foldable telephone faces a different group of challenges including designing caller extremity materials that don't harm nan foldable's elastic show arsenic good arsenic avoiding magnet interference from nan phone.

Choi besides highlighted really designing nan S Pen presents unsocial considerations compared pinch designing a foldable phone. For a foldable telephone to return disconnected into nan mainstream, Samsung believes portability is 1 of 3 prerequisites it must meet. But pinch nan S Pen, portability could travel astatine nan costs of usability, since Samsung's stylus was designed to supply nan acquisition of penning pinch a existent pen.

S Pen doesn't person a location (yet)

Since nan Galaxy Fold 3 debuted pinch stylus support successful 2021, nan recurring communicative that emerged was this: if Samsung embeds nan S Pen, it'll elevate nan Galaxy Fold lineup to nan eventual productivity device. Fast guardant to 2023, and nan S Pen still cannot beryllium docked straight connected nan caller Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is besides now thinner than ever. Samsung's existent solution is the $100 Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case, which allows you to latch nan stylus connected nan backmost half. (To beryllium fair, nan lawsuit has besides slimmed down arsenic its sanction suggests, and could make much a snazzy workaround if you're holding retired for nan S Pen retention dream).

During nan roundtable, among nan obstacles Choi highlighted was trying to appease people's conflicting desires astir nan early of nan Z Fold design. One campy wants an moreover thinner book-style foldable phone, he said, but that would require Samsung to create an moreover leaner S Pen to embed. Then location are group who want nan adjacent Z Fold to beryllium thicker truthful that it tin merge nan S Pen. However a thicker foldable undermines its portability, which is 1 of Samsung's halfway creation philosophies.

"What shape facet and experiences are we going to present to our customers to meet various needs? What is nan correct balance? Those are nan areas we request to determine cautiously which measurement to go." Choi said.