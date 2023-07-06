Samsung TV With Sound But No Picture (Try This Fix FIRST!)

Samsung is arguably among nan top TV brands successful nan world. They connection great designs packed pinch numerous features and are reasonably priced (except successful a fewer cases). However, that doesn’t mean they don’t person their adjacent stock of flaws.

Many Samsung TV owners person reported that their TV surface goes black, but nan sound still works. Fortunately, it is simply a trivial rumor that you tin easy resoluteness pinch these speedy fixes.

Samsung TV With Sound but No Picture

If your Samsung TV surface goes achromatic but nan sound still works, you must reset it. First, disconnect your TV from its powerfulness root and hold a infinitesimal earlier plugging it backmost in. In nan meantime, property nan powerfulness fastener and clasp it for 40 seconds.

After a minute, move your Samsung TV connected and spot if it resolves nan issue.

Why Does My Samsung TV Screen Goes Black but nan Sound Still Works?

If you announcement nan Samsung TV has nary image but sound, it could beryllium owed to nan pursuing reasons:

A dirty, damaged, aliases loose cablegram connection.

cablegram connection. A wrongly set input source.

input source. An old aliases outdated firmware

firmware Using nan wrong TV settings

TV settings A hardware issue.

How to Fix nan “Samsung TV Has No Picture” Issue?

You tin do a fewer things to resoluteness this rumor successful nary time. However, sometimes this rumor tin beryllium difficult to diagnose, truthful make judge to effort each hole successful a chronological manner to norm retired each cause. If your TV gets backmost to normal, you’ll cognize what caused nan black surface issue.

1. Soft Reset Your Samsung TV

One of nan astir evident fixes is to power rhythm your Samsung TV. To do that, unplug your Samsung TV from its power outlet and hold a infinitesimal earlier plugging it backmost in.

Remember that nan cardinal present is to keep your TV unplugged for a full minute. In nan meantime, property nan powerfulness fastener connected your Samsung TV and hold it for 40 seconds.

This will drain immoderate residual power remaining wrong nan TV and alteration it to soft reset itself. Remember that it’s different from turning connected and disconnected your TV utilizing nan remote.

Once nan clip is over, plug your Samsung TV backmost in and spot if that resolves nan issue.

In astir cases, power cycling your Samsung TV should do nan trick. If that doesn’t hole nan issue, move connected to nan pursuing method.

2. Examine All Cable Connections

If soft resetting your Samsung TV didn’t do nan trick, you should check each your cablegram connections.

If immoderate instrumentality is connected to your Samsung TV via HDMI, USB, aliases different cables, make judge each connections are snug! You tin besides reseat each nan cables connected to your TV.

With value streaming devices for illustration FireStick and Roku, much and much users are reporting that their Samsung TV has nary picture, but nan sound still works. And later, they recovered retired nan culprit was a bad cablegram connection.

Bad cablegram connections mean:

A bad HDMI cable

A surgery HDMI port

A loose HDMI connection

3. Choose nan Right Input Source

Once you’ve ensured each cablegram connections are secure, the adjacent point you should do is guarantee you’re utilizing nan right input source.

You tin cheque nan HDMI larboard number astatine nan backmost of your TV. Once you cognize nan input root number, drawback your TV distant (not your FireStick aliases Roku remote, if connected) and property the Source or Input button. Now, toggle near aliases correct to prime nan corresponding input root connected your TV.

Hopefully, this will resoluteness nan “Samsung TV sound but nary picture” issue. If not, move connected to nan next fix.

4. Plug Into Another HDMI Port

If you’re utilizing nan correct input and nan unafraid cablegram connection, then it’s clip to effort a different HDMI port. Fortunately, Samsung TVs are integrated pinch multiple HDMI ports, sometimes moreover up to 3 aliases four! You tin usage different HDMI larboard to cheque if it returns nan TV picture.

If not, you should replace and acquisition a caller HDMI cable to spot if that solves nan achromatic surface problem.

5. Disable nan Sleep/Power Options

If you’re experiencing nan “Samsung TV pinch sound but nary picture” issue, you whitethorn person accidentally changed your TV’s sleep/power settings. So, it’s champion to move these settings disconnected to get your TV backmost up and running. Here’s how.

Go to Settings and click on General .

and click on . Click on System, and past spell to Manager > Timer > Sleep Timer.

and past spell to > > Select “OFF,” and you’re done.

6. Disable Eco Solution/Energy Saving Mode

Sometimes, nan achromatic surface rumor is caused by nan power redeeming mode. So, turn it off and past cheque if that resolves nan issue. Here’s how.

Navigate to Settings and click on General .

and click on . Go to Power and Energy Saving > Auto Power Off and choose “off.”

7. Replace nan Remote Batteries

If disabling nan powerfulness redeeming mode and slumber clip doesn’t do nan trick, try replacing nan aged remote’s batteries pinch caller ones. This whitethorn sound simple, but it has worked for galore Samsung TV owners.

So, take retired nan batteries and property nan powerfulness fastener connected your TV distant for 30 seconds earlier inserting nan caller batteries. This will soft reset your TV distant by draining its residual power.

Once done, press each fastener connected your remote and spot if nan TV responds to its commands.

8. Try Another Power Outlet

Sometimes, nan powerfulness outlet you’re utilizing for your Samsung TV whitethorn go faulty, truthful plug it into another moving outlet to spot if it works. Or you tin plug a mini appliance into nan aforesaid outlet to cheque if it is working.

Updating nan firmware connected nan TV tin sometimes lick nan achromatic surface problem. To do that, travel nan steps below.

First, spell to Settings > Support > Software Update .

. Click connected “Update Now,” and you’re done.

Make judge your Samsung smart TV has a stable net connection.

10. Factory Reset Your Samsung TV

If thing has worked truthful far, past it’s clip to factory reset your Samsung TV. Here’s how.

Hit the Menu button connected your TV remote.

button connected your TV remote. Navigate to Settings > Support > Self Diagnosis > Reset.

Now, type the PIN (the communal information PIN is 0000) and prime “OK” to corroborate your decision.

Now, your TV will initiate nan reset process. Once completed, nan TV will reboot, and you’ll spot nan initial set-up procedure.

11. Check for a Backlight Issue

If thing other has worked truthful far, your Samsung TV whitethorn person a faulty backlight.

Every TV is integrated pinch a backlight that helps illuminate nan TV’s display. If it becomes faulty, you won’t beryllium capable to spot immoderate show connected your TV.

Fortunately, location is simply a speedy measurement to cheque for this rumor by turning connected your TV and past bringing a flashlight adjacent to nan display.

Now, look cautiously and spot if you announcement immoderate pictures connected nan screen erstwhile you bring nan flashlight closer.

If you announcement moreover nan faintest image connected nan screen, you astir apt person a backlight issue pinch your TV, which needs to beryllium replaced.

12. Check for Motherboard and Power Board Problems

If nan backlight works, you whitethorn person a problem pinch nan show itself.

Remember that display issues are more tricky to resolve because different components are integrated wrong nan TV, and uncovering nan faulty 1 tin beryllium troublesome.

The astir communal culprits are apt to beryllium nan Scalar PCB (power power board), CoF-IC, aliases T-con board.

If you’ve had acquisition replacing nan surgery components of a TV, you tin easy region nan backmost sheet and switch nan faulty parts pinch caller ones. However, it’s champion to hire a TV professional to do it for you.

Remember that nan repair costs will mostly dangle connected nan surface size. That means repairing a 34-inch TV is worthy it because of nan labour expenses included (having a smaller surface does not mean it’ll return little clip to repair it).

Nowadays, it’s best to acquisition a caller TV unless you tin repair nan aged 1 yourself.

Before purchasing a marque caller TV, see contacting Samsung support.

Their master whitethorn connection different troubleshooting methods to diagnose nan issue.

Keep successful mind that nan service costs whitethorn dangle connected nan last appraisal and whether aliases not it’s covered nether nan TV warranty.

So, having a certified Samsung expert diagnose your TV is good.

14. Check Your Samsung TV Warranty

If your TV is covered nether Samsung’s warranty, you tin get it repaired astatine nary cost.

However, Samsung TV warranties are only valid for 1 year, and astir cases associated pinch nan “Samsung TV achromatic surface pinch sound” rumor are caused aft respective years of usage.

Still, it’s ever worth a shot.

15. Buy a New TV

After assessing nan repair costs and nan hassle you’ll request to spell done to get your TV up and moving again, inquire yourself, “Is it worthy repairing?” Sometimes purchasing a caller TV is acold amended than repairing nan aged one. Here’s a awesome prime for your intermezo needs: SAMSUNG 50-Inch Crystal 4K UHD Series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Do You Do if Your Samsung TV Has Sound but No Picture? If your Samsung tv has nary image but sound, you request to soft reset it. To do that:

Unplug your TV from its powerfulness root and hold for a full minute.

In nan meantime, property the power button and clasp it for 40 seconds.

Plug your TV backmost successful and spot if that resolves nan issue. How Do I Reset My Samsung TV When nan Screen Is Black? To reset your Samsung TV, unplug it from nan powerfulness outlet for 60 seconds. Meanwhile, property the power button and hold it for 40 seconds. Once nan clip is up, plug your Samsung TV backmost successful and spot if it fixes nan issue. Is There a Reset Button connected a Samsung TV? Unfortunately, location aren’t any. You tin only reset your Samsung TV by navigating to nan menu. Where Is nan Reset Button connected a Samsung Smart TV? As discussed earlier, there’s no abstracted reset button integrated into a Samsung smart TV. That intends you request to navigate to nan TV’s settings and travel nan steps supra to reset your TV. How Do I Force My Samsung Smart TV to Reboot? To do that, you request to property nan powerfulness fastener connected your Samsung TV distant until it powers disconnected and connected again. The process should return about 10-15 seconds.

The Bottom Line

If you’re experiencing nan “Samsung TV pinch sound but nary picture” issue, don’t worry! Fortunately, location are respective ways to get your TV moving again. So, make judge to travel each hole successful chronological order.

Soft reset your Samsung TV

Check each cablegram connections

Choose nan correct input source

Plug into different HDMI port

Disable sleep/power settings

Disable eco solution/energy redeeming mode

Replace nan remote’s batteries

Try different powerfulness outlet

Update nan TV’s software

Factory reset your Samsung TV

Check for a backlight issue

Inspect for motherboard and powerfulness committee issues.

Samsung TV Support and Warranty

Hopefully, this guideline has helped you resoluteness nan issues pinch your Samsung TV. Were you capable to resoluteness nan achromatic surface rumor connected your Samsung TV? If so, stock your acquisition successful nan comments below!