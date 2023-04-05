San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy Identifies Area For Improvement In 2023

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brock Purdy #13 of nan San Francisco 49ers passes during an ... [+] NFL divisional information playoff shot crippled betwixt nan San Francisco 49ers and nan Dallas Cowboys astatine Levi's Stadium connected January 22, 2023 successful Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brock Purdy was a revelation successful his rookie season, but nan San Francisco 49ers’ imaginable starting backmost has identified a cardinal area wherever he tin amended successful 2023.

Purdy enjoyed an unthinkable commencement to his profession arsenic nan past prime successful nan 2022 draft. Thrust into nan starting domiciled nether halfway pursuing injuries to Trey Lance and past Jimmy Garoppolo successful Week 13, he won 7 consecutive games arsenic a starter, including San Francisco’s 2 playoff victories, having besides helped nan Niners to triumph aft Garoppolo went down against nan Miami Dolphins.

His play ended successful achy manner pinch a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) successful his elbow successful nan 49ers’ NFC Championship Game conclusion to nan Philadelphia Eagles, that wounded putting his position arsenic nan Week 1 starter into doubt.

If healthy, Purdy would apt beryllium nan favourite successful a backmost title pinch erstwhile 3rd wide prime Lance, having completed 67.1 per cent of his cases successful throwing for 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions arsenic a rookie.

But that completion percent is not a wholly adjacent illustration of really meticulous Purdy was.

Indeed, according to NextGen Stats, Purdy had an expected completion percent of 69, meaning he really underperformed successful position of delivering nan shot accurately connected throws connected which he was expected to connect.

That precocious expected completion percent is suggestive of caput coach Kyle Shanahan’s expertise to springiness his backmost ‘easy buttons’.

And Purdy understands what he must do if he is to return greater advantage of nan lay-ups Shanahan tin tie up.

Speaking astir wherever he tin amended successful twelvemonth two, Purdy — per NBC Sports Bay Area — told Fox Sports 910: “Starting pinch nan cons [of past season], conscionable footwork.

"Being connected time, each conception has its ain timing. There were times past twelvemonth wherever you could conscionable show I was still getting utilized to things, moreover erstwhile I was playing, nan clip of a slant pinch Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deebo Samuel, they’re 2 different types of routes.

“So getting utilized to that benignant of thing, that’s thing I person to hammer distant astatine successful nan offseason.”

Even while displaying little awesome timing and accuracy than he possibly whitethorn person liked, Purdy — per rbsdm.com — was 4th among each quarterbacks pinch astatine slightest 100 plays betwixt Weeks 13 and 18 successful Expected Points Added per play. Only Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes fared amended successful that regard.

Getting patient is nan superior interest for Purdy but, if he tin retrieve quickly to declare nan starting occupation and make nan desired strides pinch his footwork, past a backmost who was among nan astir businesslike successful nan NFL down nan agelong past play could go devastatingly effective successful his prospective first afloat run arsenic a starter.