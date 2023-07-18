A shop successful San Francisco is chaining up nan freezer conception aft a bid of thefts, according to a KPIX CBS5 reporter.

Shoplifters targeted nan crystal pick and pizza conception of a Walgreens successful San Francisco, which led to nan chaining up of nan freezer conception to forestall theft, according to a tweet from newsman Betty Yu. San Francisco businesses are fleeing amid a surge of organized theft successful nan city.

Multiple sections successful nan shop appeared to beryllium locked, including nan cosmetics, razors, aerial fresheners and hairsbreadth dye, according to nan video. Workers astatine nan shop reportedly said that nan shop is being robbed up to 20 times a day.

San Francisco knowledgeable an increase successful conveyance thefts, robberies and homicides successful 2023. More than 20 unit stores person closed in nan San Francisco downtown area since 2020, and complete 10,000 cases of larceny aliases theft person been reported successful 2023. (RELATED: Insurance Titans Are Suddenly Fleeing California. Here’s Why)

The San Francisco Mayor’s agency did not instantly respond to nan Daily Caller News Foundation’s petition for comment. The Walgreens could not instantly beryllium reached for comment.

