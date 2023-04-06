Sandy Lyle stumbles on his Augusta swansong after tragicomic start to final Masters performance

By Mike Keegan For The Daily Mail

Published: 21:48 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:18 BST, 6 April 2023

The commencement of nan extremity was not what he would person hoped for. As he approached his last Masters, Sandy Lyle will nary uncertainty person had nan ‘T’ connection connected his mind. Time, he whitethorn person reflected, is nan force who ever wins — but arsenic nan 65-year-old’s thrust connected nan first veered right, ‘trouble’ would person been nan first of his thoughts. ‘Oh rubbish,’ he remarked politely, arsenic shrubbery beckoned.

It could not really person been worse. The Scotsman’s shot was located lodged successful pinestraw nether a character pinch a spread of astir a ft supra it and obscurity to spell for a right-hander. Lyle was forced to play nan 2nd changeable of nan tourney he won successful 1988 left-handed. The connection, successful an appalling environment, was true. The shot changeable disconnected towards nan sanctuary of nan fairway but cannoned into nan thigh of an unwitting cameraman and landed successful nan rough.

It could not really person been worse. Only it could. Lyle looked down astatine his 8 robust to find it snapped. ‘It was not moreover complete my knee,’ he would later joke.

At nan 2008 Open he famously walked disconnected astatine nan 10th, later citing a manus injury. Here, he could person been forgiven for repeating nan instrumentality astatine nan first.

‘That was flying out,’ Lyle remarked — but nan subtlety of his title was mislaid connected nan cameraman. ‘I’m OK,’ he responded. ‘Way to commencement your Masters,’ quipped a adjacent patron nether his breath. The opening segment from an Augusta tragicomedy.

Fortunately, we did not person to hold agelong for a glimpse of really the first Britain to triumph here managed it. For a snapshot of why Seve Ballesteros was moved to explanation Lyle ‘the top God-given talent successful history’. The legendary Spaniard added: ‘If everyone successful nan world was playing their best, Sandy would triumph and I’d travel second.’

The 3rd changeable was a Georgia peach, eased backmost into contention, nan 4th an elegant wedge to astir 10ft. The holed putt that followed was greeted pinch rapturous applause.

It surely seemed to cheer him up. After watching Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak, nan 2 LIV playing partners personification had deemed fresh to group him pinch wallop booming drives down nan 2nd he turned to nan gallery. ‘See what I’m up against?’ he asked pinch a smile.

The Scotsman, who won nan tourney successful 1988, did not nutrient an age-defying performance

Sadly, it was not an age-defying round. Four complete astatine nan move and a nine-over 81 astatine nan finish. ‘Some of nan value of play was beautiful substandard, which didn’t thief matters,’ he admitted. At nan par-three 12th his tee changeable landed successful a bush complete nan green. ‘It went astir 170 yards erstwhile it should person gone 155,’ he said. There were, astatine least, shouts of appreciation from those who remembered pinch ‘88’ common.

Barring nan invention of a clip machine, Lyle will not make nan trim for nan ninth clip successful a row. ‘That’s gone,’ he said. ‘I’ve conscionable sewage to effort to sprout a 72 and astatine slightest not get successful nan measurement of nan 2 group I’m playing with.’

Regardless, he will depart arsenic 1 of Scotland’s greatest. The adjacent victor aliases moreover contender from his homeland does not look to beryllium connected nan horizon. Indeed, erstwhile Lyle strolls down nan 18th for a last time, possibly recalling that celebrated bunker shot from 35 years ago, galore will beryllium near to ponder complete erstwhile will we spot his for illustration again.