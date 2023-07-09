Sangam-age stud, bead unearthed in Tamil Nadu

The obverse and reverse sides of a golden stud recovered by archaeologists astatine Porpanaikottai successful Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district. Photo: Special Arrangement

A golden stud, a bony constituent and a carnelian bead person been unearthed by archaeologists astatine Porpanaikottai successful Pudukottai territory of Tamil Nadu, wherever nan State Archaeology Department has taken up excavation this year.

A Sangam-age fort is believed to person existed astatine nan site.

The stud successful floral creation pinch six petals was recovered astatine a extent of 133 cm successful 1 of nan 8 trenches dug astatine nan site. “The ornament, weighing 0.26 grams, was astir apt utilized arsenic a chemoreceptor stud and is an denotation of nan civilization of nan Sangam Age,” T. Thangadurai, Excavation Director, Porpanaikottai, told The Hindu.

The bony constituent and nan surgery portion of carnelian bead were recovered astatine a extent of 140-160 cm successful different trench. The bony point, pinch pointed ends connected some sides and carvings, was astir apt utilized for weaving, Mr. Thangadurai observed.

Domestic trade

The find of nan reddish round-shaped carnelian bead is simply a pointer to home trade. “Carnelian beads person been recovered astatine Kodumanal and a fewer different places successful Tamil Nadu. The stones were usually originated from Gujarat,” he added.

The excavation astatine Porpanaikottai was inaugurated by Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance, who is besides in-charge of nan Archaeology Department, connected May 20.

A three-course ceramic building was unearthed wrong a fewer days of digging. Over 150 antiques, including potsherds, hopscotches, spouts, pieces of solid bangles and beads, a terracotta lamp, a coin, a spindle whorl and rubbing stone, too a mates of graffiti, person been recovered astatine nan tract truthful far.

Porpanaikottai, situated astir 6.5 km to nan eastbound of Pudukottai town, is 1 of nan caller sites wherever nan Department had taken up excavation this year.

Existence of fort

Studies carried retired astatine nan tract utilizing Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), a distant sensing method, had indicated that a fort had existed astatine Porpanaikottai. A habitation mound dispersed complete 1.26 hectares is believed to person existed wrong nan fort. The excavation is presently focussed connected this area.

Eight trenches, six of them successful nan properties owned by 3 persons, are being dug currently. The excavation is being carried retired by 35 workers nether nan supervision of Mr. Thangadurai and investigation scholars, A. Sudhakar, S. Munusamy and S. Bharath.