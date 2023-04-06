Sankara Eye Hospital opened in Hyderabad

Sankara Eye Foundation India & USA has opened its 13th infirmary successful nan country in Hyderabad.

The 225-bedded infirmary was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce connected Friday. The infirmary built crossed 1.27 lakh sq. ft has precocious curen accommodation for cataract, cornea, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology & strabismus, orbit & oculoplasty, and vitreoretinal services.

Read also: Sankara Eye deploys AI-based instrumentality to diagnose diabetic retinopathy

 ‘It is very inspiring to spot Sankara Eye Hospitals’ determination successful serving nan organization connected specified a ample scale. The super-specialty is simply a protagonist of nan nationalist oculus wellness activity successful India and nan goals that nan institution has group for itself to service nan economically weaker sections are highly remarkable,’‘ Rama Rao said astatine nan inaugural ceremony. 

R.V. Ramani, Founder and Managing Trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, said: ‘Sankara Eye Foundation was initiated pinch nan imagination and ngo to destruct avoidable blindness. Our extremity is to touch half a cardinal (5 lakhs) free surgeries, pan-India, annually by 2030 and proceed to connection nan champion disposable oculus attraction treatment.’‘

The recently opened infirmary successful Hyderabad would usability on a hybrid model, wherein nan mediocre will beryllium offered free oculus surgeries covering 8 districts of Telangana, while nan middle-income and able salary for their treatment.

Sankara Eye Hospita is nan largest infirmary web managing ace specialty eyecare located crossed 9 states that see Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, moving solely for charity.

