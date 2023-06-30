Sarah Jessica Parker explains why she refused Sex and the City nude scenes

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up astir maintaining a strict no-nudity norm passim her career.

The actor, 58, is champion known for playing Carrie Bradshaw connected Sex and nan City. While her co-stars successful nan deed drama often stripped down for nan show, Parker ne'er did truthful and infamously had a no-nudity clause written into her contract.

Nudity has continued successful spin-off show And Just Like That, pinch nan play 2 opener seeing some Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon appearing naked. Parker, though, did not.

Appearing connected Howard Stern’s SiriusXM power show connected Wednesday (28 June), nan Hocus Pocus prima explained really her no-nudity argumentation came into spot and has stayed enforced.

Discussing her first impressions of Sex and nan City, she told Stern: “I thought nan book was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d ne'er seen thing for illustration that.

“The only point I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned astir was that I conscionable didn’t consciousness comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t successful nan pilot, it would beryllium a portion of a series.”

Parker explained that Star simply told her: “Don’t do it then, I don’t care. Don’t do nudity. We’ll person different actors, if they consciousness comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not person to.”

She continued: “I deliberation I was conscionable shy. I conscionable ne'er felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I ne'er had immoderate judgments astir anybody other doing it, it wasn’t for illustration a morality thing. If personification other felt comfortable doing it, I was admiring of them, but I conscionable ne'er felt comfortable being nude.”

Sarah Jessica Parker successful ‘And Just Like That' (Sky)

While she was ne'er pressured to undress connected Sex and nan City, Parker has antecedently spoken astir a business wherever she was near successful tears aft producers insisted she look connected surface nude.

“I don’t cognize if I had assurance aliases if I was being counseled by people. There was truthful overmuch unit for maine to return my apparel off,” she told People successful a 2018 interview.

Recalling nan clip she was near “sobbing” aft being told she had to portion off, she said: “They were like, ‘Sarah Jessica’s going to beryllium nude tomorrow,’ and I was for illustration ‘I’m not going to beryllium nude.’”

And Just Like That airs Thursdays connected Sky Showcase and Now successful nan UK, and Max successful nan US.