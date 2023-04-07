Sarina Wiegman lauds her England side's 'resilience' after penalties win in the Finalissima

Sarina Wiegman praised England's resilience aft they recovered from conceding a precocious equaliser to hit Brazil connected penalties successful the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley.

The Lionesses led done Ella Toone's 23rd-minute decorativeness until nan 3rd infinitesimal of stoppage time, erstwhile Mary Earps spilled a transverse and substitute Andressa Alves fired successful to bring things level astatine 1-1 and return nan title to spot-kicks.

In nan consequent shootout Toone was nan first subordinate to neglect to score, seeing her effort saved by Leticia, but Earps produced a awesome prevention to contradict Tamires moments later.

And aft Rafaelle past sent her footwear against nan bar, Chloe Kelly converted nan decisive punishment to unafraid England a 4-2 triumph and different trophy, successful beforehand of a crowd of 83,132.

Boss Wiegman said: 'It was a very breathtaking nighttime astatine nan end, pinch of people an unthinkable crowd, and transportation - this situation we'll ne'er return for granted.

'I deliberation nan first half we played really well. We had a batch of possession, created tons of chances, we scored an unthinkable goal, we hoped to people a small much than one.

'The 2nd half they went backmost to 4-4-2, put a very precocious property and past we were struggling, to get retired of their press, to support nan shot successful possession, truthful past they became dangerous, and astatine nan extremity we conceded a goal, which tin happen.

'I deliberation nan squad did really good by conscionable showing resilience - truthful that was done, we were moving forward, we had to do a occupation and return nan penalties arsenic bully arsenic possible, aliases extremity it arsenic bully arsenic possible, and that's what we did.'

It was nan first clip Wiegman's European champions had been progressive successful a shootout during her now 30-game unbeaten tenure.

And nan Dutchwoman - whose broadside unfastened their run astatine nan World Cup successful Australia and New Zealand connected July 22 - said: 'I deliberation that ever helps, experiences - past you recognise situations, really you consciousness erstwhile you person that locomotion pinch 83,000 group screaming.

'After it all, I'm really happy pinch nan penalties - successful nan moment, erstwhile we drew, of people I wasn't happy, we each weren't happy, but we switched existent quickly.

'We person had immoderate difficult moments (before) but we didn't person a shootout yet, successful an situation for illustration this.

'Of people you believe it and effort to get arsenic adjacent arsenic imaginable to a existent game, but it can't get much existent than this, truthful I deliberation that really helps. Every acquisition will thief you to move forward.'

It was different memorable Wembley infinitesimal for Kelly, scorer of nan victor successful past summer's Euros last astatine nan stadium.

And Wiegman added: 'Very bully isn't it! I said it to her too. At nan extremity it is simply a squad thing, but was it was really bully - now nan last moments, successful nan Euros nan last moments. That looks really good!'

England play what is group to beryllium their past lucifer earlier Wiegman names her World Cup squad erstwhile they return connected Australia successful Brentford connected Tuesday.

Brazil leader Pia Sundhage, whose broadside had gone adjacent conscionable earlier nan hr erstwhile Geyse's changeable deed Earps' thenar and nan shot dropped connected to nan crossbar, said of nan closing stages: 'When you people a extremity successful beforehand of truthful galore people, it is simply a emotion that each of america will remember, everybody goes crazy, which was great.

'Then we mislaid connected nan punishment kicks. At this moment, I deliberation it's tough, it's hard, but astatine nan extremity of time this is not nan World Cup.

This is simply a travel to nan World Cup and we are learning truthful galore things from this game.

'The younger players knowledgeable a awesome England, astir apt 1 of nan favourites successful nan World Cup, but besides successful beforehand of a large crowd. We said you person to bask this moment, and I deliberation they did, particularly successful nan 2nd half.'