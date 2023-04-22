Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Cup, Xfinity and ARCA teams will beryllium connected way Saturday astatine Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup qualifying originates nan day, followed by nan ARCA title and past nan Xfinity race.

Austin Hill has won some drafting races this play successful nan Xfinity Series, taking nan checkered emblem astatine Daytona and Atlanta.

The forecast calls for sunny skies, a precocious of 71 degrees and nary chance of rainfall for nan Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 22

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

  • 1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 12:30 p.m. — ARCA title (76 laps, 202 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity title (113 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read much astir NASCAR

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins rod Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, upwind NASCAR Friday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday NASCAR schedule astatine Talladega Superspeedway primitively appeared connected NBCSports.com

More
Source Sports

Related Article

Arkansas' 2024 class shaping up to be Pittman's best yet

Arkansas' 2024 class shaping up to be Pittman's best yet

58 minutes ago
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman back Quez Watkins after adding WR

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman back Quez Watkins after adding WR

1 hour ago
Making the case for Mizzou-Arkansas to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model

Making the case for Mizzou-Arkansas to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model

2 hours ago
Ameenu Shardow reveals opposition to Kurt Okraku's GFA presidency bid in 2019

Ameenu Shardow reveals opposition to Kurt Okraku's GFA presidency bid in 2019

2 hours ago
Aduana Stars slapped with GHS20,000 fine over misconduct in game against Tamale City

Aduana Stars slapped with GHS20,000 fine over misconduct in game against Tamale City

2 hours ago
Ghana's Zubairu Ibrahim scores for FK Jedinstvo Ub against Novi Sad

Ghana's Zubairu Ibrahim scores for FK Jedinstvo Ub against Novi Sad

2 hours ago

Popular Article

How to Create a Market Segmentation Strategy

How to Create a Market Segmentation Strategy

16 hours ago
SLB misses on Q1 earnings, reports weaker-than-expected cash flow

SLB misses on Q1 earnings, reports weaker-than-expected cash flow

22 hours ago
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

16 hours ago
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

13 hours ago
How to Create Your Buyer Personas: the What, the Why, and the How

How to Create Your Buyer Personas: the What, the Why, and the How

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.