Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Cup, Xfinity and ARCA teams will beryllium connected way Saturday astatine Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup qualifying originates nan day, followed by nan ARCA title and past nan Xfinity race.

Austin Hill has won some drafting races this play successful nan Xfinity Series, taking nan checkered emblem astatine Daytona and Atlanta.

The forecast calls for sunny skies, a precocious of 71 degrees and nary chance of rainfall for nan Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 22

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 a.m. – Noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:30 p.m. — ARCA title (76 laps, 202 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity title (113 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

