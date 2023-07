Satwik 'smashes' Guinness world record with fastest badminton hits

Men’s doubles champion India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, bottom, and Chirag Shetty, right, observe connected nan podium pinch runners up Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik aft their men’s doubles last lucifer astatine Indonesia Open badminton tourney astatine Istora Senayan Stadium successful Jakarta, Indonesia connected June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Star India shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has group nan Guinness world grounds for nan fastest deed by a antheral subordinate successful badminton, signaling a mindboggling 565 km/h pinch his smash.

Satwik, who alongwith his partner Chirag Shetty won nan Indonesia Open Super 1000 recently, frankincense collapsed a decade-long grounds group successful May, 2013 by Malaysian Tan Boon Heong, who had produced a velocity of 493 km/h (306.34 mph) pinch his smash.

Satwik's smash was faster than nan apical velocity of 372.6 km/h achieved by a Formula 1 car.

Malaysia's Tan Pearly group nan Guinness world grounds for nan fastest female badminton hits pinch a singular velocity of 438 km/h (about 272 mph).

"Yonex is proud to denote that Yonex badminton athletes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (IND) and Tan Pearly (MAS), person group caller Guinness world records title for nan fastest antheral and female badminton hits," nan Japanese sports instrumentality manufacturing institution said successful a release.

"Since nan erstwhile Guinness world records title for nan fastest badminton deed was recorded successful May 2013, this intends that Rankireddy collapsed nan grounds for nan first clip successful much than a decade." The world grounds attempts were achieved connected April 14, 2023, and were verified by charismatic judges from nan Guinness world records based connected nan velocity measurement results from that day.

Satwik's smash was conducted successful a controlled situation astatine nan Yonex mill gymnasium successful Soka, Saitama, Japan.