Saulteaux RCMP officer helps connect Sixties Scoop survivors with biological families

Unreserved49:14Community Heroes

By day, Dean Lerat is an RCMP unit sergeant successful Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. But successful his free time, nan personnel of Cowessess First Nation is simply a DNA detective.

Lerat, who is Saulteaux, is utilizing DNA testing and archival records to thief Indigenous group study astir their biologic families and capable successful gaps successful their family histories. With that data, he's creating familial maps and extended family trees of nan Treaty 4 area successful Saskatchewan.

"The Sixties Scoop adoptees [and] descendants of residential schoolhouse survivors, I deliberation I've helped complete 15 of them now find their measurement back," he told Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild.

Lerat said group he doesn't cognize interaction him done societal media channels, asking him to thief them find wherever they travel from.

"I'll walk a mates hours successful nan morning, Saturday morning, having a cup of java … trying to fig retired who their aunts and uncles are. And past I'll nonstop them backmost a character if I can. Whether it's partial, whether it's full," he said.

"I'm curious. I for illustration to lick mysteries."

A family affair

Lerat's DNA sleuthing started astir six years agone pinch a bet.

He was stationed successful Nova Scotia astatine nan time. Over a pint successful an Antigonish pub connected St. Patrick's Day, he and his woman — who some had immoderate distant Irish ancestry — stake connected who was nan astir Irish.

They utilized DNA testing kits to find out. With those tests, Lerat discovered an full family he didn't know.

"My mother, she ne'er knew who her begetter was," he said.

WATCH | The Sixties Scoop successful Canada explained:

Separating children from parents: The Sixties Scoop successful Canada

At 17, Lerat's grandma ran distant from nan Marieval Residential School connected Cowessess and fled to Regina. It was post-war Canada and emotion was successful nan air, Lerat added.

"She sewage pregnant arsenic a young teenager," he said. "She suffered [for] galore years and ne'er told anyone who my mother's begetter was."

"My grandmother is still alive. She's 92 years aged and I emotion her to decease and she's a existent survivor."

After discovering caller family members connected his biologic grandfather's side, Lerat's cousins and aunties from Cowessess wanted to do nan DNA testing arsenic well.

He created family trees for each of them, but much cousins wanted DNA tests of their own. The branches of nan trees kept growing.

"Cowessess First Nation is surrounded by 3 different nations — Ochapowace, Kahkewistahaw and Sakimay. They each stock ancestors," Lerat explained.

"And past from those, they branched disconnected into different Treaty 4 nations. So I've created a character pinch each of these [testing] kits … I deliberation we person complete 11,000 [names] successful location now."

Creating a 'genetic roadworthy map'

Along pinch DNA testing, Lerat besides uses obituaries, set lists, censuses and aged documents from nan Northwest Mounted Police (the precursor to nan RCMP) to pass his work. He besides uses online databases offered by companies specified arsenic Ancestry, 23 and Me, My Heritage and Family Tree DNA.

All of this activity helps Lerat portion together what he calls a "genetic roadworthy map."

Lerat said he has capable accusation now that he knows beautiful overmuch everyone connected Cowessess and nan neighbouring nations. But there's ever nan chance he'll find caller members of his community.

"One of nan gentlemen I'm moving pinch correct now, his mother was [a residential schoolhouse survivor] and past he was taken distant erstwhile he was a mini child," Lerat said. "Him and his 3 sisters and they were fostered out.… He grew up rough, he grew up tough."

This man recovered his mother later connected successful life. Then, with Lerat's help, his sisters did DNA testing.

"I helped them find their home. And we're having benignant of a reunion astatine Cowessess' powwow successful August," he said. "I person [about] 12 group coming backmost to meet their families, meet their descendants and study astir their culture, their identity."

Outgoing Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme called Lerat's activity 'a blessing and a activity of caller aerial to galore families.' (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Lerat is "a blessing and a activity of caller aerial to galore families," said outgoing Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

"When we talk astir our history successful our reserve, our First Nation, we thin to not moreover cognize our ain history. And truthful erstwhile you do nan family trees aliases nan genealogies, particularly pinch nan modern options of Ancestry and nan saliva [tests], it really confirms nan beautiful family trees galore have," she said.

"That's really we get stronger coming arsenic Indigenous people."

Bringing backmost family kinship

Chasity Delorme, who is distantly related to Cadmus Delorme, did nan trial to learn how overmuch of her ain ancestry is Indigenous and really overmuch of it is French.

"I'm ace proud of Dean [for] doing what he does.… He's been connecting daughters pinch mothers and fathers pinch sons and sisters pinch brothers that they ne'er knew existed, aliases they knew but they didn't know," she said.

Chasity Delorme's grandparents survived residential schoolhouse and didn't walk connected their civilization to their children and grandchildren. (Chasity Delorme)

Her grandparents, connected some her mother and father's sides, were forced to be nan Marieval Residential School. The acquisition instilled fearfulness successful her grandparents, who chose not to walk connected immoderate of their Cree culture.

"Raising each 11 of my aunts and uncles, including my dad, [my grandmother] ne'er said a connection of Cree to them," Delorme said. "My dada tells america astir really he could perceive her and my mushum [grandfather] talking successful nan chamber together successful Cree, but would ne'er speak it to nan children, because they were acrophobic that nan maltreatment that they endured would transportation connected to them."

Delorme is simply a personnel of Cowessess First Nation and is presently moving for nan community's non-resident set assembly position. She said location are much than 3,000 set members not surviving connected Cowessess First Nation.

Many of them were separated from their families and cultures because of residential schools, nan Sixties Scoop and being adopted retired into different parts of Canada. And there's a disconnect from who they are arsenic Indigenous people, Delorme said.

"Now we're bringing backmost that family kinship that was taken distant from america because of what [Dean] is doing, retired of nan goodness of his heart."

On a ngo to help

Lerat comes from a agelong statement of RCMP officers, and understands nan institution's difficult history: helping Indian agents region Indigenous children from their homes and put them into residential schools.

But he became an RCMP serviceman to thief people, and he sees his DNA detective activity arsenic different measurement to beryllium of work to others.

"We cognize nan past … and we effort and activity done it," he said. "I emotion moving pinch my caller recruits that travel in. Taking them to meet nan chiefs and councils and beryllium down and study astir nan history of nan Sioux and our Standing Buffalo Nation, nan history of nan Saulteaux. … [They] are eager to learn."

Lerat said it feels bully to see Indigenous group yet meet pinch long-lost organization members.

"You look astatine nan measurement they laughter and grin and talk and they instantly place pinch who their families are, because they [have] nan aforesaid traits and aforesaid looks," he said.

"It's a awesome emotion knowing that they recovered their measurement home."