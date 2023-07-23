12 hours ago

Save 31% on a refurbished iPad Pro, on sale for under $180

TL;DR: As of July 22, get this refurbished 2017 iPad Pro for only $170.99 (reg. $249.99) successful nan Mashable Shop — a 31% discount.

If you've been reasoning of getting a tablet, now is simply a bully time. With travel season successful afloat swing, you'll request a trustworthy instrumentality to return pinch you, whether connected nan road, rails, sea, aliases successful nan sky. This refurbished iPad Pro is worthy considering, arsenic it's connected waste for conscionable $170.99 (reg. $249.99).

Apple is simply a apical go-to marque for phones, tablets, and computers. However, that sanction usually comes pinch a weighty value tag. Buying a refurbished exemplary tin beryllium a awesome measurement to get nan tech you emotion without nan prices you don't. Plus, buying refurbished is bully for nan world because it reduces physics waste.

This refurbished iPad Pro has a sleek design, 32GB of storage, and a stunning 9.7-inch Retina display. And its powerful artillery provides up to 10 hours of uninterrupted browsing and streaming, which could beryllium useful connected a agelong trip.

The 12MP iSight and 5MP FaceTime HD cameras are useful for taking photos and videos of your travel aliases video chatting pinch friends while away.

Along pinch dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, and stereo speakers, your new-to-you iPad Pro is fresh to support you entertained while you travel, commute to work, aliases binge-watch your favourite shows.

This WiFi-only iPad Pro comes pinch a snap-on lawsuit and a Lightning cable. It has a people "B" refurbished rating, which intends it whitethorn person ray scuffing connected nan bevel/case aliases ray scratches/dents connected nan body.

This woody offers an affordable value connected a value tablet that's besides bully for your c footprint.

Get nan refurbished Apple iPad Pro connected waste for $170.99 (reg. $249.99) while it's still available.

Prices taxable to change.