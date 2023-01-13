‘Saved by a miracle’: Israel rocket attack on Lebanon spurs fears

Qlaileh, Lebanon – Abdelkhaliq Abdelsattar and his family, Syrians from Idlib, were awakened abruptly connected Friday by nan sound of a explosive dropped by an Israeli warplane successful nan confederate Lebanese territory of Tyre.

After a 2nd detonation sounded person to their home, Abdelsattar – who knew nan sounds of warfare good – ran retired of nan location pinch his woman and 7 children seconds earlier a 3rd projectile exploded, sending what he described arsenic a stone nan size of a cattle done nan tile of their bedroom.

“My children are still scared; they haven’t slept; they had a tense breakdown. They’ve been successful nan Syrian warfare but they’ve ne'er been successful a business for illustration this,” Abdelsattar tells Al Jazeera, sitting successful his damaged home, wherever debris covers nan family’s beds and carpets.

Where nan windows erstwhile were, sheets of bluish integrative flutter successful nan breeze and nan spread successful nan ceiling exposes robust rebar that droops towards nan level arsenic ray and upwind move in.

“We were saved by a miracle”, he says.

Abdelsattar’s boy stands astatine nan separator of a crater created by Israel’s onslaught connected confederate Lebanon past week [Mia Alberti/Al Jazeera]

Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel

Israel’s Friday bombing run came aft 34 rockets were fired towards its territory connected Thursday from nan region conscionable a fewer kilometres from nan Lebanese border, successful evident consequence to nan Israeli onslaught connected nan Al-Aqsa Mosque compound successful Jerusalem.

The Israeli service blamed nan Palestinian equipped group Hamas, which governs nan Gaza Strip and has a faction successful Lebanon, and said it attacked targets associated pinch nan group.

Hamas did not declare work for nan attack, but successful a statement, nan group said it held Israel afloat responsible for nan escalation successful Lebanon and Gaza, “and for nan consequences that will bring onto nan region”.

The Lebanese authorities has said it was moving to de-escalate tensions done nan Iran-backed Shia equipped activity Hezbollah – which besides did not declare work for nan attack, contempt its power complete information successful confederate Lebanon.

Aligned pinch Hezbollah done shared enmity towards Israel, Hamas’s beingness and powerfulness successful Lebanon person grown successful caller years, and nan group’s activity meet often.

On Saturday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met nan caput of Hamas’s governmental bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and different Hamas officials.

Nasrallah had antecedently said that immoderate Israeli onslaught connected nan Al-Aqsa Mosque would “inflame nan full region”, a position that was repeated by Hezbollah officials aft nan past week’s events.

On Friday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that “Palestinian militias” were down nan rocket launches, “not Hezbollah astatine all”.

Bou Habib besides said nan authorities was not capable to corroborate if Hezbollah approved nan attacks but, arsenic it is good known successful nan area, “nothing happens successful confederate Lebanon without Hezbollah’s knowledge”, Heiko Wimmen, task head for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon for nan Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera.

On Friday, Israeli officials announced nan attacks connected Gaza and Lebanon had ended “as agelong arsenic location is nary renewed rocket fire”.

Reports successful nan Israeli media said Israeli forces decided to only onslaught Hamas targets successful Lebanon, recognising that a “wider consequence against Hezbollah would apt consequence successful nan organisation launching precision missiles towards Israeli cities which could escalate into a war”, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

Hezbollah said connected akin lines, saying that aft this week’s violence, “the deterrent powerfulness equilibrium remains successful place”, nan group’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem told nan Al-Manar newspaper.

Damage to a span successful a agrarian area of confederate Lebanon, caused erstwhile Israel attacked nan area [Mia Alberti/Al Jazeera]

No important consequence of escalation

“Nobody wants an all-out confrontation, some Israelis and Hezbollah cognize that successful a existent war, cipher is going to triumph thing and nan losses are going to beryllium very serious”, Wimmen said.

According to Wimmen, passim nan years since nan extremity of nan 2006 war, unit crossed nan Israeli-Lebanese separator has mostly been conducted successful a quid-pro-quo manner, and location is nary important consequence of further escalation regarding nan latest incident.

But Wimmen besides based on that nan strength of Thursday’s onslaught connected Israel, nan biggest since nan extremity of nan war, was not thing to ignore, arsenic nan summation successful nan number of rockets fired accrued nan chances of casualties successful Israel, inevitably starring to a tougher response.

“Whoever is shooting these missiles is decidedly taking a overmuch bigger consequence than successful nan past,” Wimmen said. “You conscionable request 1 of those rockets to deed a supermarket pinch group wrong [in Israel] and past each hellhole breaks loose. That’s each it takes.”

Majed and Nawal, a retired mates calved successful Qlaileh who telephone themselves “products of war”, having lived done it almost each their lives, cognize this well: “When you’re Lebanese, you person to study to expect nan unexpected”, Majed says.

“You can’t deliberation astir what mightiness hap because thing tin happen,” he tells Al Jazeera.

The mates are among nan locals who came to spot nan tract of nan 2nd bomb, which destroyed a span and an irrigation task successful nan mediate of an orangish farm. The sound of birds chirping has replaced nan booming sounds of bombs exploding.

Although akin exchanges person happened since nan extremity of nan warfare launched by Israel connected Lebanon successful 2006, this week’s incident was nan astir important since nan unofficial extremity of nan conflict 17 years ago, awakening memories of troubled times successful nan minds of residents.

“You perceive nan level first – that whooshing sound that we are truthful utilized to. Then boom!” Nawal tells Al Jazeera.

They haven’t been capable to slumber since Thursday’s attack; a batch of their family and friends near for Beirut arsenic soon arsenic they heard rockets. The couple, who survived nan Lebanese Civil War and are visiting Lebanon for Ramadan, were besides present erstwhile nan 2006 warfare collapsed out.

“When you travel to Lebanon, this is nan first point you interest astir arsenic location is nary safety, location is nary stability. You are ever connected edge, you are ever expecting thing for illustration that to happen,” says Nawal.

Hezbollah’s beingness successful their hometown does not interest them but some Majed and Nawal opportunity Hamas’s activities successful Lebanon are harmful.

“We are paying nan price. I consciousness for illustration we are pawns successful a chess game, we don’t cognize what’s happening. We conscionable unrecorded pinch it,” she says.

As for nan Lebanese government, it has said little.

Since nan attacks, nan service has recovered respective rocket launchers and projectiles successful nan area, arsenic portion of its associated investigations into nan incident pinch nan United Nations peacekeeping ngo successful South Lebanon (UNIFIL).

But too that, nan army’s hands are mostly tied.

As a consequence of a past statement pinch nan Palestinians, nan Lebanese subject mostly does not participate Palestinian exile camps successful nan country.

Bou Habib himself has moreover admitted that “it is easy” for Palestinian groups to run successful confederate Lebanon.

Ghassan is simply a Lebanese-born Palestinian who backs Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah [Mia Alberti/Al Jazeera]

Hezbollah territory

And yet, nan reality is that Hezbollah keeps a tight clasp connected information successful confederate Lebanon, and aggregate rocket launches conducted without their knowledge seems unlikely.

That has near immoderate Lebanese fearful of nan group dragging nan remainder of nan state into a conflict.

Wimmen said, “The changeless title of anyone who is captious of Hezbollah is that they person hijacked and monopolised nan determination astir bid and war. Like it, don’t for illustration it: that’s nan reality.”

The main roadworthy starring to Tyre is lined pinch yellowish Hezbollah flags and elephantine posters of Nasrallah. The aforesaid portraits bent connected nan walls of Ghassan al-Tourak’s aluminium workshop.

The 30-year-old Lebanese-born Palestinian lives successful nan Rashidyeh camp, adjacent wherever nan first Israeli explosive deed connected Friday. Al-Tourak’s windows were shattered, but he tells Al Jazeera he feels safe.

“As agelong arsenic Hassan Nasrallah is present we are not afraid,” he says, smiling and pointing astatine nan pictures connected nan wall.

Although life has seemingly returned to normal successful Qlaileh, group for illustration Abdelsattar are still emotion nan shockwaves.

Walking done nan orangish grove down his house, Abdelsattar leads nan measurement to nan tract of nan explosive that astir killed him and his family.

Fifty-five hectares (136 acres) of nan grove person been damaged and squashed oranges litter nan floor, filling nan aerial pinch sweetness. Hundreds of dormant bees from nan hives Abdelsattar keeps are connected nan ground, immoderate of them still twitching. Abdelsattar points retired that nan rocket moreover unearthed dozens of potatoes.

Closer to nan blast site, nan oranges and greens are replaced by upturned earth, shattered structures and dust, arsenic Abdelsattar and his boy guidelines by nan heavy hole.

Still, nan Syrian husbandman says he will enactment present arsenic he cannot spend to hole their damaged location aliases move location else.

“In nan warfare successful Syria, I ran away. I didn’t dice location and I didn’t dice here. God has fixed maine a caller life”, he says.