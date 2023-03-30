It will nary longer beryllium a restaurant.

The world’s champion fine-dining edifice will cease to exist.

Notice I said “fine-dining”, because nan world’s champion edifice to me, would beryllium McDonald’s.

It is simple, tasty, reliable, accordant and affordable wherever ever you spell successful nan world.

Doesn’t matter if you are sweating successful Rio de Janeiro aliases waking nan neon streets of Tokyo.

That is nan existent nutrient for and of nan people.

Anyways, backmost to Noma.

Did you cognize Noma is simply a playful portmanteau of “Nordisk” meaning Nordic and “Mad” meaning food?

Why are they closing?

Well apparently, charging $500+ for their “tasting paper featuring dishes made pinch locally originated crippled meat, chaotic berries, mushrooms, and, famously, reindeer penis” wasn’t capable to support nan lights on.

Apparently, it is highly costly to salary for each nan labour and highly exquisite ingredients needed to create those dishes.

They are perpetually concocting new, unorthodox and peculiar methods of preparing, creating, ingesting, masticating and enjoying nan culinary masterpieces.

What happens to Noma aft they “shut down”?

“In 2025, our edifice is transforming into a elephantine lab, a pioneering trial room dedicated to nan activity of nutrient invention and nan improvement of caller flavours, 1 that will stock nan fruits of our efforts much wide than ever before.”

They will beryllium utilizing it arsenic a laboratory to experiment, trial and create wholly caller kinds of food.

They virtually want to technologist wholly caller nutrient that will spell mainstream eventually.

Like an wholly caller shape of nutrient that we ne'er knew existed.

Noma has been doing that for years already.

“Its cook René Redzepi has been hailed for transforming Nordic cuisine, serving dishes specified arsenic edible pinecones, ragout of reindeer, and crispy marigold pinch whiskey ovum yolk sauce.”

I will not moreover statesman to dress for illustration I understand what those are.

I tin only ideate really splendid it will sensation and really exquisite I would consciousness putting them successful my mouth.

And yes, for illustration galore others, I do dream of tasting them 1 day.

Alas, pinch this news, Noma will beryllium 1000% afloat booked till they close.

Perhaps, that is nan play here.

Make a expansive announcement, nonstop nan world into shock, nan rich | and able will want a array and request will skyrocket.

Prices will spell up, they will make a killing, and past they will denote that they are reopening.

Like really each different MMA combatant and boxer does it.

Announce status to get nan media into a frenzy, past un-retire to conflict nan adjacent day.

I joke.

Chef René and his dedicated unit astatine Noma has spent decades connected their trade and pleasuring thousands.

I wish them each nan champion and dream that 1 day, I tin beryllium 1 of nan prime fewer who gets to sensation their painstaking, passionate and wondrous creations.

-

Have you eaten astatine Noma before?

-

#startups #business #startupx #noma #success #socialmedia #copenhagen #entrepreneurship #strategy #eth #btc #rene #chef #cooking #mcdonalds #finedining #luxury #nomalabs