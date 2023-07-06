Say it ain’t so: Celebrity Cruises hikes service fees for second time in a year

Bad news, Celebrity Cruises fans: For nan 2nd clip successful little than a year, nan statement is hiking nan work interest it adds to customer bills.

In a announcement posted this week connected its website, nan Miami-based cruise elephantine said it would raise nan automatic gratuity interest it levied connected passengers by 50 cents to $18 per personification per time for those staying successful astir cabins.

That's connected apical of a $2 summation successful automatic gratuity fees that nan statement conscionable pushed done successful October.

Together, nan 2 hikes magnitude to a 16% summation successful nan line's regular work complaint successful conscionable 9 months.

The existent gratuity complaint astatine Celebrity is $17.50 per time for passengers successful modular cabins, $18 per time for passengers successful Concierge Class and AquaClass cabins, and $21 per time for passengers staying successful nan suite-filled The Retreat areas of ships.

The second 2 rates are besides rising by 50 cents and $2, respectively, to $18.50 and $23 per personification per day.

The caller rates will return effect connected Tuesday.

With nan increase, a family of 4 successful a emblematic compartment will salary much than $500 successful automatic gratuities connected a seven-night cruise — 1 of nan highest levies successful nan business.

The news of nan work complaint summation astatine Celebrity comes successful nan aftermath of crisp hikes to work charges complete nan past twelvemonth astatine different cruise lines.

Princess Cruises, for instance, hiked its work fees by much than 10% to $16 per time astatine nan commencement of nan year, conscionable 2 days aft a stunning 25% summation successful Norwegian Cruise Line's work charge took effect. Norwegian now charges $20 per personification per time for passengers successful astir cabins, up from $16 a twelvemonth ago.

Cruise elephantine Carnival besides hiked its work complaint charge by much than 10% earlier this twelvemonth to $16 per time for passengers successful astir cabins. Sister marque Holland America pushed done a work complaint increase to $15.50 per time for passengers successful astir cabins.

Among different large lines, Royal Caribbean presently collects $16 per personification per day successful work charges for passengers staying successful astir cabins. MSC Cruises adds an automatic work complaint of $14.50 to last bills connected astir sailings retired of U.S. ports.

The work interest increases travel amid a surge successful prices for each sorts of onboard items astatine galore lines arsenic nan cruise manufacture struggles to return to profitability aft 3 years of dense losses.

In summation to this week's announcement of work interest increases, Celebrity had already increased its room work fees sharply earlier this year.

A family of 4 will now salary much than $500 successful work fees to sail connected a Celebrity vessel for a week. CELEBRITY CRUISES

Other lines, specified arsenic Carnival, person been sharply pushing up nan costs of immoderate marquee restaurants connected ships. The complaint to dine successful immoderate restaurants connected Carnival ships is up arsenic overmuch arsenic 26% complete nan past 18 months.

Norwegian has been announcing interest increases for aggregate things successful caller months by sometimes steep amounts. On Jan. 1, nan marque increased nan costs of its Unlimited Open Beverage Bar Package by astir 10%, to $109 per time — successful summation to raising work charges. The costs of a higher-end drinks package astatine Norwegian changeable up from $128 per time to an unprecedented-in-the-industry $138 per day.

Many Norwegian customers get a "free" drinks package arsenic portion of a booking promotion. However, nan promotion does not see an automatic 20% barroom gratuity connected nan theoretical costs of nan packages. As nan costs of Norwegian's drinks packages rises, nan costs of its automatic barroom gratuity fees rises, too.

Cruise lines person blamed nan onboard value hikes partially connected nan soaring costs of nutrient and substance needed to run their ships.

That said, successful galore cases, nan prices cruisers are uncovering this twelvemonth astatine onboard venues specified arsenic restaurants and bars — and nan magnitude they are spending connected onboard fees — are rising overmuch faster than nan ostentation rate.

Celebrity notes that passengers unhappy pinch nan work they person connected Celebrity ships tin set nan magnitude of regular gratuities posted to their accounts while connected committee by visiting nan impermanent services desk.

