Scarlet Witch May Have Revealed The MCU's Multiverse In 2015

The MCU whitethorn person secretly revealed nan multiverse and Scarlet Witch’s relationship to it years earlier they launched nan Multiverse Saga. Elizabeth Olsen first joined nan MCU successful Avengers: Age of Ultron arsenic Wanda Maximoff, and nan movie didn’t hesitate to show really chaotic and destructive her powers tin be. Since then, they’ve only grown and go much refined to nan constituent that she could’ve easy beaten Thanos successful Avengers: Endgame had he not ordered his forces to explosive nan battlefield.

Significantly, Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness showed nan wide scope of Scarlet Witch’s powers and expanded viewers’ knowing of nan multiverse. It established dreams and nightmares arsenic connections crossed nan multiverse, linking variants together. Doctor Strange knowledgeable a representation of 1 of his variants pinch America Chavez, while Wanda was plagued pinch dreams of her mislaid children. In tandem pinch Loki’s inclusion of nan Dream Dimension, dreams’ multiversal nexus sets up a awesome woody for nan futures of some Scarlet Witch and nan MCU arsenic a whole, but it besides makes their past each nan much complicated, including moments from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Age Of Ultron’s Dream Sequences Are More Complex After Doctor Strange 2

The conception of dreams and nightmares was cardinal to cardinal moments successful Avengers: Age of Ultron, and now they’re each much absorbing to see acknowledgment to Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, passim nan film’s first half, while Wanda and her brother, Pietro, were still antagonists, she enchanted nan members of nan Avengers. Only Hawkeye was saved owed to his speedy wits, but nan remainder were haunted by dreams and visions. They were each intended to uncover nan heroes’ deepest fears and insecurities truthful that they would eat distant astatine them and nan squad from nan inside. Yet, now these sequences could person an moreover deeper meaning.

Specifically, each personnel saw a imaginable past aliases early that would render them practically catatonic while Ultron and nan twins execute their plans. Tony knowledgeable a different result to The Avengers successful which he was unsuccessful to extremity nan Chitauri penetration and his teammates and friends were each killed. This played into his fearfulness of nonaccomplishment and group him connected nan way to creating Ultron. Thor, connected nan different hand, foresaw nan tragic events of Asgard’s extremity - successful a clever tease to Thor: Ragnarok - and moreover nan Infinity Stones. This piqued his liking successful nan aligning cosmic forces pulling nan strings down nan scenes.

Captain America envisioned nan creation he ne'er sewage to person pinch Peggy Carter astatine nan extremity of Captain America: The First Avenger. While Captain America’s imagination successful Avengers: Age of Ultron did yet go his happy ending successful Avengers: Endgame, it taunted him pinch nan life he ne'er sewage to acquisition and nan emotion he lost. Conversely, Black Widow’s visions guidelines retired nan astir compared to nan rest. Unlike nan others, she does not spot life arsenic it could’ve been successful different reality, but alternatively nan traumatic memories from her past successful nan Red Room. It each highlighted her arsenic a huffy slayer and different from her teammates.

Altogether these 4 visions laid nan groundwork for nan Avengers’ imaginable destruction, but their knowing pursuing Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness makes them each nan much complex. Wanda could’ve unlocked much than their memories and fears for nan future, and inadvertently tapped into those from different reality instead. This complication is shared pinch different dream sequences passim nan Infinity Saga, and until nan rules of this relationship betwixt dreams and nan multiverse are formally defined, location will not beryllium aggregate ways to publication specified scenes.

Did Scarlet Witch Reveal The MCU's Multiverse To The Avengers?

Given her unthinkable powers moreover astatine nan time, Wanda whitethorn person really revealed nan multiverse to nan Avengers by inducing these visions. Such would mean that Avengers: Age of Ultron is retroactively nan preamble of nan multiverse into nan MCU. This conception does person merit solely based connected Scarlet Witch’s important nexus to nan multiverse. Aptly, she is simply a nexus being - a personification pinch nan imaginable to reshape reality successful immoderate measurement who acts arsenic an anchor constituent for their respective universe’s relationship to nan multiverse. Furthermore, Scarlet Witch is much than a moniker. She is nan prophesied, legendary entity fated to either norm aliases destruct each reality.

Of course, Wanda would person nary knowing of what she is really doing successful this lawsuit seeing arsenic she was still getting a clasp of her powers. In a way, her spell successful Avengers: Age of Ultron could usability for illustration involuntarily induced dreamwalking - nan method successful which Scarlet Witch was capable to person her version successful Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness. Intriguingly, this would chiefly use to Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. They each saw events of different reality. Black Widow is nan complication to this mentation for, arsenic stated before, she relived memories and there’s nary clear denotation they could’ve been 1 of her variants’.

This would beryllium a fascinating caller knowing of these dream sequences, but location are impediments to this being possible. It was nan Darkhold that presumably taught her really to entree nan multiverse and dreamwalk, and Wanda hadn’t yet unlocked nan afloat scope of her powers nor her relationship to nan Scarlet Witch yet. While it’s not wholly retired of nan mobility since Wanda is conscionable truthful inherently powerful, altogether it conscionable doesn’t look apt that she really showed them nan multiverse. Instead, these visions are astir apt conscionable what they were initially presented arsenic - visions.

Scarlet Witch Must Still Be Key To The Multiverse In The MCU's Future

Whatever nan lawsuit whitethorn beryllium for Avengers: Age of Ultron’s analyzable dream sequences, Doctor Strange successful nan Multiverse of Madness proved 1 point for judge - Scarlet Witch is basal to nan MCU’s Multiverse Saga. That’s what makes her decease each nan much puzzling. As a characteristic of specified sheer power, she presents a problem for nan MCU, truthful she had to get taken disconnected nan table. Although that’s surely only temporary. There’s still nary charismatic connection arsenic to erstwhile audiences tin expect to spot Elizabeth Olsen return arsenic Scarlet Witch, but immoderate prospects are connected nan horizon.

Currently, Agatha: Coven of Chaos seems to beryllium a safe and apt stake since it’s a WandaVision spin-off and Scarlet Witch’s usage of chaos magic aligns pinch nan title. However, expectations shouldn’t beryllium for a important domiciled successful that. It is still Agatha Harkness’ TV show, but it tin surely bring her backmost aliases astatine slightest laic nan groundwork for thing other to do so. Aptly, if it isn’t Agatha: Coven of Chaos, past audiences whitethorn person to hold until Phase 6’s Avengers movie arsenic Blade is nan only different confirmed supernatural task coming down nan pipeline and Scarlet Witch doesn’t really look to beryllium a bully fresh for that.

Upon her return, whenever it happens, it’s absorbing to see what domiciled she’ll service and particularly really she’ll gain nan redemption she deserves. A mentation for Avengers: Secret Wars claims she’ll fulfill nan Molecule Man domiciled successful reshaping and uniting nan multiverse. This would play correct into her important relationship to nan multiverse arsenic a nexus being and her immense powerfulness group - akin to his reality-warping capabilities - and such, she would beryllium instrumental successful nan last culmination of nan Multiverse Saga. Scarlet Witch has been built up beryllium 1 of nan MCU’s astir important and analyzable characters, and moreover successful death, she’s pivotal to nan franchise’s future.

