Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

March 29, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET

  • Order Reprints
  • Print Article

Charles Schwab rate sorting woes could persist for longer than anterior cycles, according to a Citi analyst, who lowered his net per stock estimates to bespeak imaginable for little expanse relationship deposits and higher short-term financing costs.

Shares of Charles Schwab (ticker: SCHW) person tumbled astir 35% truthful acold this twelvemonth arsenic investors reassess nan effect of rising liking rates and scrutinize nan company’s equilibrium sheet. Schwab has ample unrealized losses connected mortgage-backed securities, which it relabeled past twelvemonth arsenic “held-to-maturity” connected its equilibrium sheet, meaning nan institution does not intend to waste them anterior to maturity. 

More
Source Barrons

Related Article

Crypto Crackdown: Here Are All The Major Crypto Firms Facing Charges From Regulators This Year

Crypto Crackdown: Here Are All The Major Crypto Firms Facing Charges From Regulators This Year

1 hour ago
Harry Maguire Still Has A Lot To Prove At Manchester United

Harry Maguire Still Has A Lot To Prove At Manchester United

1 hour ago
The Audience For Cable News Has Dropped Notably This Year

The Audience For Cable News Has Dropped Notably This Year

1 hour ago
Is PJ Washington A Long-Term Keeper For The Charlotte Hornets?

Is PJ Washington A Long-Term Keeper For The Charlotte Hornets?

1 hour ago
Jonathan Toews Returns To Practice With The Blackhawks’ Rebuild In Full Swing

Jonathan Toews Returns To Practice With The Blackhawks’ Rebuild In Full Swing

1 hour ago
Prosecutor Overseeing Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Charges Steps Down From Case

Prosecutor Overseeing Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Charges Steps Down From Case

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

23 hours ago
HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

18 hours ago
Paul O’Grady death: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady death: TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

18 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Ferdy Sambo akan Jalani Hukuman Gantung

CEK FAKTA: Ferdy Sambo akan Jalani Hukuman Gantung

18 hours ago
Tips Membuat Ekstensi Bulu Mata Bertahan Lebih Lama

Tips Membuat Ekstensi Bulu Mata Bertahan Lebih Lama

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.