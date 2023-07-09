Scientists decode genome of Indian shrimp variety

Aquaculture scientists person decoded nan genome of an indigenous assortment of achromatic shrimp P. indicus that will not only make India self-reliant but besides amended nan country’s export income.

India’s seafood exports are estimated astatine ₹42,000 crore and nan farming assemblage relies connected an exotic, genetically improved imported Pacific achromatic shrimp called Vannamei. Globally, this assortment is nan ascendant type utilized for export.

Farmed shrimp lend to arsenic overmuch arsenic 70% of nan country’s oversea nutrient export market. The mother shrimp, P. Vannamei is imported and cultivated connected farms and then, exported. Under nan Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, ₹25.04 crore has been allocated successful nan first shape to place an Indian shrimp assortment that tin beryllium genetically improved. A full of ₹100 crore has been allocated for nan project.

“It is to break this azygous type dependence and to beforehand our indigenous type vis-à-vis exotic type for nan use of Indian shrimp manufacture and shrimp farmers, nan Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Brackishwater Aquaculture(ICAR-CIBA) has taken Indian achromatic shrimp, P. indicus as a nationalist privilege type nether nan Make successful India flagship programme” said Kuldeep Kumar Lal, nan Director, CIBA, Chennai.

CIBA decoded nan complete genome of nan shrimp species, a first of its benignant accomplishment and a basal measurement successful familial action of autochthonal shrimp, said IBA’s main intelligence Akshaya Panigrahi.

Doubling productivity

“It has been demonstrated nationwide that P. indicus is simply a imaginable type pinch a accumulation of 3-7 tons / hectare / harvest astatine mean stocking density, moreover anterior to domestication. This familial betterment programme tin lead to a familial summation of 4-7% per generation, frankincense ensuring a doubling successful productivity and improved provender conversion ratio and accrued profitability for nan farmer,” he explained.

The caller type would make India a pioneer successful raising a genitor banal of selectively bred Indian achromatic shrimp and supplying to nan world, added Dr. Panigrahi, nan main interrogator of nan project.

The scientists opportunity nan imaginable of nan genetically improved shrimp strain would amended incrementally pinch nan take of modern smart farming systems. “We person created a atomic breeding centre and each nan technological backmost up required for familial action has been completed. We person mapped nan familial parameters of shrimps from crossed nan world,” he added.

The request for self-reliance was enhanced erstwhile during nan COVID-19 pandemic erstwhile nan food farmers could not entree mother shrimp to farm, which affected their livelihood.