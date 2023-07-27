Scientists hampered by dearth of quality research equipment in government’s e-Marketplace

GeM – an inaugural of nan Commerce Ministry - was introduced to springiness Indian Medium Small and Micro Enterprises a comparative advantage complete overseas suppliers of products, and to beforehand nan government’s Make successful India initiative. Image utilized for typical purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

While nan Ministry of Science and Technology has announced its intent to galvanise investigation successful India done nan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, scientists opportunity that nan mandatory procurement via Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is simply a awesome stumbling block, impeding nan sourcing of instrumentality and materials basal for research.

Several researchers told The Hindu — connected information of anonymity arsenic they are not permitted to speak to nan media — that while nan GeM process is useful for mass-manufactured products, it does not thief successful nan procurement of specialty chemicals, niche biologic products, and customised hardware and software.

‘Lowest quality’

GeM – an inaugural of nan Commerce Ministry - was introduced to springiness Indian Medium Small and Micro Enterprises a comparative advantage complete overseas suppliers of products, and to beforehand nan government’s Make successful India initiative. “What really happens is that nan strategy is littered pinch vendors, who root nan lowest value of components, aggregate it and (by kindness of being registered arsenic an Indian vendor) quote a little price, and we’re forced to bargain it,” said a intelligence affiliated to a salient Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory. “It tin return months to procure, aliases if nan instrumentality is faulty, return and declare a refund. There is besides nary strategy of blacklisting an errant supplier,” nan intelligence added.

While nan GeM has been successful unit since 2017, technological organisations were exempt from nan instruction until 2019. This meant they could proceed to induce bids aft mounting retired requirements, aliases scope retired to known suppliers. While it is still imaginable to straight scope retired to a overseas vendor if needed, nan individual scientists must show that they tried to procure nan merchandise connected GeM and were unsuccessful.

‘Delayed results’

“This full process tin return months. An research often intends respective parts aliases chemicals must beryllium disposable astatine nan correct time, other it can’t beryllium done. That intends results cannot beryllium quickly generated and papers can’t beryllium published,” said different intelligence affiliated pinch a salient Central University.

A elder charismatic successful nan Ministry of Science and Technology said that, pursuing respective complaints, technological departments were again permitted a “degree of relaxation” from nan mandate. “They still must show that they were unsuccessful astatine GeM. Except that now, a petition to procure from a circumstantial vendor tin beryllium cleared by nan Secretary of nan Department alternatively of nan Expenditure Secretary successful nan Ministry of Finance,” nan charismatic said.

The GeM has “…over 66,000 authorities purchaser organisations and much than 58 lakh sellers and work providers offering a divers scope of equipment and services,” according to a February connection by nan Press Information Bureau. “The portal features complete 11,000 merchandise categories pinch much than 29 lakh listed products, arsenic good arsenic complete 270 work categories pinch much than 2.5 lakh work offerings. Based connected various studies, nan minimum savings connected nan level are astir 10%, which translates into a savings of complete ₹ 30,000 crore worthy of nationalist money,” it added.

‘Death of science’

Tardy procurement intends that researchers often trim nan scope of their investigation aliases do not walk nan allotted costs connected nan task which leads to inadequate spending connected research. The problem was terrible capable that an early draught of nan projected National Research Foundation Bill, group retired for nationalist chat by nan Office of nan Principal Scientific Advisor successful 2019, suggested that nan GeM nary longer beryllium mandatory for scientists. The NRF Bill, 2023, is listed to look successful nan Monsoon Session of Parliament though nan latest type of nan Bill has not yet been made public.

“Scientists should beryllium made accountable for nan subject they do and not beryllium burdened pinch ensuring that their instrumentality is procured astatine nan lowest cost. Such restrictions spell nan decease of science,” said Binay Panda, Professor, School of Biotechnology, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

‘Exempt investigation equipment’

Products ranging successful costs from ₹5 lakh to ₹200 crore must beryllium procured via India-registered companies, nan rules dictate. “Much of nan instrumentality that is basal for investigation falls into this value set and needs to beryllium originated internationally. This became a problem during COVID-19, and aft respective requests to government, astir 2,000 items were exempted. However, GeM is still mandatory,” said L.S. Shashidhara, Director, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru. “There person been representations to exempt investigation equipment,” he added.

Another technological administrator pinch a subject Ministry told The Hindu that GeM, done its insistence connected a centralised procurement system, only created a caller ecosystem of contractors and vendors, alternatively than really encouraging nan desired Atmanirbharta (self reliance). “The intent is good: promote Indian manufacturers and minimise corruption. While location person been instances of scientists misusing nationalist money, nan [GeM] strategy doesn’t really hole it. Institutions for illustration nan IITs, IISERS person greater elasticity by kindness of amended corpuses but nan existent victims are nan thousands of smaller universities, wholly limited connected authorities grants, who person to make do pinch either substandard, aliases nary equipment, and truthful autumn further down successful their science,” nan administrator said.