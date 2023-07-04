Scientists Say Fukushima Water Is Safe, but Radiation Fears Persist

In 1 of nan remaining steps earlier Japan decides to merchandise much than 1 cardinal metric tons of treated radioactive h2o from nan Fukushima atomic works into nan Pacific Ocean, nan International Atomic Energy Agency declared connected Tuesday that nan government’s scheme had met nan agency’s information standards.

The atomic authority’s last study concluded that nan treated h2o would “have a negligible radiological effect to group and nan environment” erstwhile it is released.

Japan’s scheme has provoked contention some astatine location and abroad, arsenic authorities officials successful China and galore residents successful South Korea person protested nan merchandise arsenic unsafe.

Rafael Grossi, nan International Atomic Energy Agency’s head general, said that, should Japan proceed pinch its planned discharge, nan IAEA would besides unfastened a position successful Fukushima to proceed reviewing nan water’s information “for decades to come.”