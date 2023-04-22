Score 6 essential Apple accessories for only $99.99

3 hours ago

TL;DR: As of April 22, you tin get this Apple gift box(opens successful a caller tab) for nan iPhone 14 Pro for $99.99 — that's 35% disconnected nan regular waste value of $154.99.

An iPhone is an costly investment, but that doesn't mean that it needs costly accessories. Over nan years, Apple has decided to forego supplying users pinch accessories to optimize nan usage of their devices, forcing each of america to root peripherals elsewhere. At this point, Apple fans are nary longer strangers to trying retired different cases, dongles, chargers, adapters, and much to protect their devices and powerfulness them up.

The problem pinch accessory shopping, though, is that each those small purchases rack up, truthful you extremity up spending much than you intended to. This is wherever nan 6-Piece Apple Gift Box comes successful — it contains six useful accessories to complaint and protect your iPhone 14 Pro(opens successful a caller tab), and for a constricted time, you tin people it connected waste for 35% off.

This Apple package(opens successful a caller tab) comes packed pinch nan essentials you request to make nan astir retired of your nearly-thousand-dollar device. Included:

35-watt adapter A magSafe-compatible lawsuit for iPhone 14 Pro Wireless charger Charging cable Phone backmost pocket Bluetooth earbuds

The PD charging caput allows for accelerated charging of your iPhone anytime, anywhere, while nan wireless charger and cablegram combo fto you refuel your full Apple tech collection. As acold arsenic protection is concerned, nan included magnetic lawsuit is designed pinch a lightweight protective ammunition and 1.4mm allowance for nan beforehand surface and backmost camera safety, while nan telephone backmost pouch is made of premium durable leather and uses a high-quality 3M adhesive portion backing for a beardown and unafraid hold.

There's besides a brace of Bluetooth earbuds designed for seamless listening connected nan go. They're not AirPods, but they present a full of 24 hours of listening clip pinch nan charging case, arsenic good arsenic features for illustration in-ear discovery and automatic switching.

Score each your basal Apple accessories successful 1 spell pinch this 6-Piece Apple Gift Box(opens successful a caller tab). It usually retails for $154, but you tin get it connected waste for only $99.99.

