Score 6 essential Apple accessories for only $99.99

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Score 6 essential Apple accessories for only $99.99

Deal pricing and readiness taxable to alteration aft clip of publication.

TL;DR: As of April 22, you tin get this Apple gift box(opens successful a caller tab) for nan iPhone 14 Pro for $99.99 — that's 35% disconnected nan regular waste value of $154.99.

An iPhone is an costly investment, but that doesn't mean that it needs costly accessories. Over nan years, Apple has decided to forego supplying users pinch accessories to optimize nan usage of their devices, forcing each of america to root peripherals elsewhere. At this point, Apple fans are nary longer strangers to trying retired different cases, dongles, chargers, adapters, and much to protect their devices and powerfulness them up.

The problem pinch accessory shopping, though, is that each those small purchases rack up, truthful you extremity up spending much than you intended to. This is wherever nan 6-Piece Apple Gift Box comes successful — it contains six useful accessories to complaint and protect your iPhone 14 Pro(opens successful a caller tab), and for a constricted time, you tin people it connected waste for 35% off.

This Apple package(opens successful a caller tab) comes packed pinch nan essentials you request to make nan astir retired of your nearly-thousand-dollar device. Included:

  1. 35-watt adapter

  2. A magSafe-compatible lawsuit for iPhone 14 Pro

  3. Wireless charger

  4. Charging cable

  5. Phone backmost pocket

  6. Bluetooth earbuds

The PD charging caput allows for accelerated charging of your iPhone anytime, anywhere, while nan wireless charger and cablegram combo fto you refuel your full Apple tech collection. As acold arsenic protection is concerned, nan included magnetic lawsuit is designed pinch a lightweight protective ammunition and 1.4mm allowance for nan beforehand surface and backmost camera safety, while nan telephone backmost pouch is made of premium durable leather and uses a high-quality 3M adhesive portion backing for a beardown and unafraid hold.

There's besides a brace of Bluetooth earbuds designed for seamless listening connected nan go. They're not AirPods, but they present a full of 24 hours of listening clip pinch nan charging case, arsenic good arsenic features for illustration in-ear discovery and automatic switching.

Score each your basal Apple accessories successful 1 spell pinch this 6-Piece Apple Gift Box(opens successful a caller tab). It usually retails for $154, but you tin get it connected waste for only $99.99.

Prices taxable to change.

More
Source Mashable

Related Article

How to Fix Steam Content File Locked Error

How to Fix Steam Content File Locked Error

27 minutes ago
Pixel Fold: The Big Rumors We've Heard About Google's Foldable Phone - CNET

Pixel Fold: The Big Rumors We've Heard About Google's Foldable Phone - CNET

3 hours ago
Editing PDFs in Windows is a breeze with this app, now just $40

Editing PDFs in Windows is a breeze with this app, now just $40

3 hours ago
This app analyzes stocks, and a lifetime subscription is only $120

This app analyzes stocks, and a lifetime subscription is only $120

3 hours ago
Get two 4K drones for the price of one — just $150

Get two 4K drones for the price of one — just $150

3 hours ago
How to archive and find Amazon orders

How to archive and find Amazon orders

3 hours ago

Popular Article

How to Create a Market Segmentation Strategy

How to Create a Market Segmentation Strategy

16 hours ago
SLB misses on Q1 earnings, reports weaker-than-expected cash flow

SLB misses on Q1 earnings, reports weaker-than-expected cash flow

22 hours ago
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

16 hours ago
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

13 hours ago
How to Create Your Buyer Personas: the What, the Why, and the How

How to Create Your Buyer Personas: the What, the Why, and the How

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.