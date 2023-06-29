Score Fourth of July Savings on Tech and Gaming With These Limited-Time Sales - CNET

With nan Fourth of July play base down connected us, and Fourth of July sales successful afloat swing, it's nan cleanable clip to propulsion nan trigger connected big-ticket tech items you've been eyeing up each year. From TVs and smart location cogwheel to consoles, table chairs and integer games, location are savings for everyone correct now. We've rounded up immoderate of our favourite deals beneath to make things easy for you, but beryllium judge to shop soon, arsenic these income won't past for overmuch longer.

eBay eBay is celebrating Independence Day by taking an other 20% disconnected deals connected home, tech and more. Simply usage code SAVE4JULY4TH during checkout for up to a maximum of $500 successful savings. That codification is bully for $72.50 disconnected this Xbox One S, for example, pinch galore much deals to take from.

Samsung/CNET In nan marketplace for a location theatre upgrade? Samsung's immense waste connected TVs and projectors tin prevention you arsenic overmuch arsenic $800 -- but only done July 2. Its fancy Freestyle projector is seeing a 25% discount correct now, among galore different options.

CNET Whether you request to update your PC gaming rig, drawback an action cam aliases upgrade your smart location security, Newegg's existent Elite Deals waste has sewage you covered pinch savings of up to 50%.

CNET From June 30 done July 4, you tin prevention 20% sitewide astatine Monoprice. The retailer sells everything from TVs and tech accessories to mini room appliances and section games, truthful there's thing for everyone.

G2A G2A's ongoing Summer Playground Sale is taking arsenic overmuch arsenic 57% disconnected celebrated video games, specified arsenic Hogwarts Legacy, truthful you tin capable retired your PC crippled room for less.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, nan first extremity earlier you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from apical online retailers. Simply caput complete to our coupon page and type successful your favourite shop aliases brands to find each nan deals disposable for nan week.