Scoring for Ghana in the international break has boosted my confidence – Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo says he is elated that erstwhile he joined nan Black Stars successful nan world break, he was capable to people for Ghana.

According to him, his assurance has been boosted aft returning to his nine successful England, and is hopeful of bully things to come.

"That's evidently a bully thing. As an attacker, you want to score. I haven't scored successful a while, truthful it's bully for nan confidence. I cognize that until nan adjacent crippled and erstwhile I travel backmost to nine football, I cognize that I person nan assurance until nan goal. I conscionable person to return this pinch me.

“I'm happy pinch this goal, I needed it. I really needed it for confidence. I conscionable person to support going now and support building connected apical of that,” Antoine Semenyo said.

This weekend, nan Black Stars striker and his AFC Bournemouth teammates will beryllium up against Fulham successful nan English Premier League.

The crippled will beryllium played connected Saturday astatine 2 pm.