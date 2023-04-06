Scotland sink Australia with Docherty stunner

Scotland produced 1 of their champion results nether head Pedro Martinez Losa arsenic they defeated World Cup hosts Australia successful London.

Nicola Docherty scored conscionable her 2nd extremity for her state pinch a magnificent long-range thrust disconnected nan station and into nan apical corner.

And Scotland were good worthy their triumph pinch a drawstring of further chances coming their measurement successful a stirring performance.

Australia did deed nan crossbar twice, but Scotland bravely held on.

And it will beryllium a immense assurance booster earlier nan Nations League and Euro 2025 qualifying campaigns, beating a broadside who person their eyes connected winning nan World Cup erstwhile it gets nether measurement successful July.

The spot successful extent of their illustrious opponents was clear pinch Chelsea prima Sam Kerr being near connected nan bench, contempt Australia's caller apical scorer Caitlin Foord missing done injury.

In beforehand of a crowd of 2,136 successful South London, Scotland recovered it reliable early on.

Mary Fowler had a changeable deflected wide, past Hayley Raso couldn't decorativeness astatine nan backmost station from a lobbed free-kick, but successful nan main Scotland seldom looked for illustration conceding, and alternatively 2 immense chances fell their way.

Emma Watson, making her Scotland debut astatine conscionable 17, charged down a clearance. Kirsty Hanson picked retired Martha Thomas successful space, but goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was adjacent to her effort.

Moments later Thomas again had a chance wrong nan box, but this clip sent it complete nan bar.

The chances kept coming. Scotland's Sam Kerr - wished to outshine her Australian namesake - changeable wide of a station from distance. Watson had a changeable blocked earlier only a timely involution stopped Caroline Weir unleashing a volley astatine nan backmost post.

Half-time arrived pinch Scotland successful nan ascendency, but it did small to dent them. Two minutes aft nan restart and they took nan lead.

Docherty saw goalkeeper Arnold disconnected her line, and launched nan shot towards nan apical area from nan separator of nan container only for it to bounce disconnected nan upright and in.

The expected fight-back was soon upon Scotland. Cortney Vine and Clare Hunt some rattled nan crossbar. Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson had to get down debased to contradict Fowler and Larissa Crummer.

But past Scotland collapsed and could, and should, person made it 2-0. Weir and captain-for the-day Claire Emslie linked up to laic nan shot connected a sheet for Thomas, but she poked nan shot nan incorrect broadside of nan post.

Gibson saved from Raso and Alex Chidiac was inches distant from nan acold station arsenic Scotland again were forced back.

But Scotland charged guardant again and aft Hanson played a one-two pinch Weir Arnold had to extremity her changeable over.

Player of nan lucifer - Nicola Docherty

What's next?

Scotland big Costa Rica astatine Hampden connected Tuesday 11 April (19:45 BST), while Australia return connected England astatine Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium astatine nan aforesaid time.