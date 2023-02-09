Scott Pilgrim Anime: Cast Details & Everything We Know

Ever since Netflix announced that a Scott Pilgrim anime was successful nan works, location has been a batch of talk of whether each of nan original formed would return and if it will travel nan root material. Based connected nan comic book bid of nan aforesaid sanction by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. nan World revolved astir its titular meek-mannered protagonist arsenic he attempted to woo Ramona Flowers by battling each of her 7 exes. With a memorable stone soundtrack and over-the-top action, nan movie gained a loyal fanbase. Best described arsenic a philharmonic action rom-com, it has aged good pinch sarcastic jabs connected genre clichés for illustration emotion astatine first show and nan manic pixie dream woman archetype.

Even though Wright wrapped up nan communicative of nan Scott Pilgrim vs. nan World comics, immoderate wanted much of Scott, Ramona, and their annoyingly funny friends and exes. Hence, Netflix’s announcement astir a Scott Pilgrim anime successful 2023 came arsenic a pleasant surprise. Netflix has already proved its credibility pinch acclaimed anime adaptations specified arsenic Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners so it only made consciousness for nan streaming elephantine to nutrient an anime adjustment of a movie that already boasted nan artistically exaggerated action and drama reminiscent of respective iconic anime series.

Scott Pilgrim Anime Latest News

The latest update astir nan Scott Pilgrim anime is Netflix’s announcement connected their charismatic website on pinch a video that name-drops each original Scott Pilgrim formed members. However, nary animation stills aliases charismatic posters person been shared aft nan announcement. Based connected O’ Malley’s comic series, nan bid promises to bring backmost acquainted faces pinch cutting-edge animation by anime workplace Science Saru. The studio, which is known for its method of blending some hand-drawn and integer animation, has had a divers filmography pinch nan Golden Globe-nominated characteristic movie Inu-Oh and an section each connected Adventure Time and Star Wars: Visions.

Scott Pilgrim Anime Confirmed

Back successful January 2022, location were rumors that Netflix were adapting a Scott Pilgrim anime series. After overmuch speculation, Netflix's confirmed nan news connected March 30, 2022, announcing that O’Malley will constitute and executive nutrient pinch BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of nan Dark?, Happily). Wright will besides service arsenic executive shaper arsenic he believes that an anime adjustment is an absorbing measurement to go. O’Malley is apt to churn retired a religious adjustment of his literature, but Wright told Netflix that nan comic book writer’s ideas are “way much adventurous than conscionable a consecutive adjustment of nan original books”.

The charismatic announcement by Netflix doesn’t mention immoderate merchandise day but it is imaginable that nan Scott Pilgrim anime would debut successful precocious 2023 aliases sometime successful 2024. The announcement besides doesn’t mention immoderate filming details, implying that nan show has not entered nan accumulation shape yet. With astir of Netflix’s animated shows having an section count of 8 to 10 successful each season, it is imaginable the Scott Pilgrim-led adventure will premiere soon.

Scott Pilgrim Cast

A awesome logic down nan excitement for nan Scott Pilgrim anime is nan truth that overmuch of nan original ensemble is returning. This includes Michael Cera (Superbad, Arrested Development) arsenic nan titular punk slacker alongside Mary Elizabeth-Winstead (Birds of Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) arsenic nan “ninja transportation girl” Ramona. Other returning actors include: Keiran Culkin (Succession) arsenic Scott’s roommate Walter; Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) arsenic Scott’s sister Stacey; Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard) arsenic Sex Bob-omb drummer Kim; Johnny Simmons (Jennifer’s Body) arsenic nan band’s instrumentality Young Neil, and Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation) and Mark Webber (Green Room) arsenic nan mates Julia and Stephen.

Of course, Scott and Ramona’s ain ex-lovers are besides bound to show up successful nan anime series. This includes Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Ellen Wong (GLOW) returning arsenic Scott’s exes, Envy and Knives, on pinch Ramona’s ain convention of Evil Exes: Satya Bhabha (Sense8) arsenic Matthew; Chris Evans (Captain America) arsenic Lucas; Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) arsenic Todd; Jason Schwartzman (The Darjeeling Limited) arsenic Gideon; and Mae Whitman (Good Girls) arsenic Roxie. Many of nan returning actors had go salient mainstream stars pursuing nan merchandise of Scott Pilgrim vs nan World. As O’Malley told Netflix, “They’ve each gone connected to do unthinkable things, but to me, they’re family,”.

Similarly, Wright pointed retired really close-knit the Scott Pilgrim formed person been successful real-life. Shedding ray upon “the friendships forged for life”, nan Cornetto Trilogy head besides talked astir really each actors proceed being a portion of an email chain. To quote Wright, “There — to this time — is still a group email pinch nan full formed connected it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to beryllium capable to scope retired to everyone pinch nan news that we had yet travel up pinch a measurement to proceed nan adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone travel backmost to their roles has been a existent pleasure.”

Scott Pilgrim Story Details

Much for illustration nan comic it drew inspiration from, Scott Pilgrim vs. nan World dealt pinch Scott’s attempts to triumph complete Ramona and conflict disconnected her fierce ex-partners. While Scott Pilgrim executive producer, O’Malley, has confirmed that nan anime bid will beryllium an adventurous adjustment of his ain writings, a twist has to beryllium expected. The wide scenarios of Scott fighting Ramona’s exes and dealing pinch his individual issues tin beryllium provided pinch much extent successful O’Malley’s enhanced storyline. It'll besides beryllium absorbing to spot really they will accommodate immoderate of nan best Scott Pilgrim vs nan World fight scenes, and what changes they would make aliases tweak.

Touching upon nan ocular aspects of nan story, O’Malley said, “The action scenes will rustle your mind. And location mightiness beryllium a fewer surprises on nan way.” Scott’s set Sex Bomb-Omb will besides play a awesome portion successful nan Scott Pilgrim anime series, exploring nan band’s chemistry, obsessive fans and, of course, their contributions to nan Scott Pilgrim soundtrack. Japanese popular group, Anamanaguchi, who had besides composed Scott Pilgrim vs nan World: The Game, return arsenic a awesome contributor to nan show’s soundtrack. Making nan champion usage of animation to retell Scott’s story, O’Malley added, “Everyone is putting their bosom and psyche into this thing, and we’re having nan astir nosy making it.”

Source: Netflix